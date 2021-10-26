Along with flannel shirts, raking leaves and crisp hikes, one thing that comes along with fall is great seasonal flavors from produce that’s fresh.
Local options abound when it comes to the harvest and the region is just the place to find a variety of restaurants and farm markets that offer an array of local dishes along with seasonal produce that’s best enjoyed at a Thanksgiving table or along with a cozy weeknight supper.
When dining out, there are plenty of options at local restaurants and cafes for those who wish to incorporate fall flavors. Harrisonburg restaurants offer a variety of warm soups, hot plates, lentils and stews along with recipes that feature what’s seasonally available. Many dishes are complemented with warm spices like cinnamon, turmeric, black pepper, nutmeg and cloves and served with hearty breads.
A Bowl of Good sells a variety of soups that can be enjoyed in the restaurant along with frozen soups and take-home meals. General Manager Marlena Coburn said fall offerings include a Nigerian soup served over rice, called “Out of Africa.” The soup features shredded chicken and kidney beans with a green onion garnish and cool sour cream topping.
A Bowl of Good patrons can also look to its “Maharaja Bowl” to get the best fall flavors. The Indian-inspired dish is a lentil stew featuring curry spices. This spicier dish is paired with mango chutney and sour cream for a cool balance.
“Definitely our hot bowl with rice and our soups [are popular in the fall]. Salads are more popular in the summer but in the fall, like, we had to make extra rice for our chili. The Maharaja Bowl has brown rice and curried lentils which is popular,” Coburn said.
Coburn also suggested the “Red White and Moo” chili, which features beef from Lynchburg. The chili can be served on its own, over rice or as a bowl of nachos, served with cheese and the option to add avocado.
The Little Grill Cooperative, known for packing a lot of local partners into its breakfast and lunch service, offers a seasonal menu, where items like the “Seasonal Beth’s Favorite,” and the veggie omelets currently feature fall vegetables.
Fadia Vergara, a manager, said the cooperative also incorporates cinnamon spice and butternut squash into its chili, which is also vegan and vegetarian. Right now, the Little Grill also offers a pumpkin spice pancake, which Vergara said is very popular with customers.
“I love the pumpkin spice pancakes a lot and the root vegetables. I eat the roasted roots kind of like every day. Those are very tasty, they have sweet potatoes, carrots, parsnips,” Vergara said.
When dining at local restaurants, Chef Matt Clancey of Clementine encouraged customers to look at restaurant specials. At Clementine, Clancey said the specials rotate almost daily and that’s where the most seasonal dishes will be featured.
“Our ramen with braised pork belly always picks up in the fall. Fall is soup weather, so brothy stuff and comfort foods. Heavier fare becomes more of a standard issue in colder weather. Our specials are being geared to heartier fare as we move into fall and winter,” Clancey said.
As the weather gets colder, preserves, baked goods, seasonings, soup mixes and spices can warm up any meal or gathering. For those shopping local markets, the fall is a great time to stock up on holiday gifts, party favors, or to simply treat oneself.
In front of the Shenandoah Valley Heritage Market, those with a hankering for autumn goodies can choose to stop at Roadside Produce & Market. A selection of apples, pears and plums line the walls of the shop along with local beef from Harrisonburg, Rinker’s apple cider and a variety of pies. Those who love kettle corn can choose from multiple flavors at Old Fashion Kettle Korn Company, including caramel green apple.
“People are so surprised by the green apple flavor because it’s unique,” said Don Hopkins, co-owner of the business along with Cliff Rohrer. “But people are catching onto it. I make a lot of sales on it.”
The Shenandoah Valley Heritage Market’s shared indoor retail space is ripe with seasonal baked treats from Country Maid Bake Shoppe. The bake shop features fall desserts including soft pumpkin roll cakes that have a swirl of cream filling. Grandma’s Pantry, also located in the market, is a store full of treats that you’d find at grandma’s house and has a selection of fall candies, like pumpkin and maple leaf lollipops, soup and dips for every football watch party and tailgate.
The Dayton Market in Dayton also boasts shops with seasonal favorites like the Cheese Place for nuts, dips and mixes and Warfel’s Chocolates, while the Valley Pike Farm Market in Weyers Cave offers everything from freshly-baked pies to sandwiches and coffee.
When eating at home, enjoy specialty ingredients from local farmers markets that will enhance dishes with the flavor of the seasons. The fall offers a rainbow of hearty squash, pumpkins, sweet corn, apples, plums, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, chard and turnips.
The Harrisonburg Farmers Market offers a sampling of what’s fresh in town, including apples and pears from Ryan’s Fruit Market, candies, baked treats and syrups from Bruce’s Syrups and Candies, a variety of produce from Glen Eco Farm, pasture-raised meats from North Valley Farm and more. For ideas on fall recipes to make at home, its newsletter offers an up-to-date guide on what’s fresh and also includes a weekly recipe that highlights a seasonal produce item. For up-to-date hours and vendor information, visit the market’s website at harrisonburgfarmersmarket.com.
In Broadway, the Broadway Farmers Market offers produce from Fresh Start Farm, Wild Mountain Farm and more. For the market’s schedule, visit its website at broadway.va.us/farmers-market.
Overlook Produce in Mount Crawford operates an open-air market through November along with Massanutten Produce, a produce stand in Penn Laird and local farm stands around the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.