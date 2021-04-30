A Harrisonburg City Parks and Recreation employee died Friday after being hit by a falling tree limb, according to a press release from the city.
The incident took place at Riven Rock Park, a 27-acre city park located about 15 miles west of Harrisonburg on U.S. 33.
Another Parks and Recreation employee and a Public Utilities employee, who were also at the park at the time, attempted to help the struck city worker and called emergency services immediately.
No additional information will be released at this time and staff are working to get a clearer picture of the accident, according to the release. City staff are also asking area residents to respect the family's privacy.
“We are truly saddened by today’s events, and we are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community members at this difficult moment for our colleague’s loved ones and our City of Harrisonburg team — especially our Department of Parks and Recreation,” said Eric Campbell, city manager.
— Staff Reports
