On Saturday, the Harrisonburg Farmers Market will launch its regular market season, according to a press release.
On April 4 Tuesday markets will resume. Both markets will have some new vendors and highlight in-season produce, and locally-made items, the release said.
Live music on Saturday mornings will begin April 1, according to the release.
Over 50 local farmers and artisans will participate in the market, which takes place at the Turner Pavilion, the release said.
“The market is a staple for our community,” said Halee Jones, market general manager, in the release. “Market days are a beautiful time for us to connect with our food, with our vendors, and with each other.”
The market encourages the use of EBT, including P-EBT, and matches every EBT purchase dollar for dollar, the release said.
The current SNAP match is $30. A $10 swipe on an EBT card results in an extra $10 towards fresh fruits and vegetables thanks to the help of Virginia Fresh Match, the release said.
While the Saturday markets persist throughout the winter, many vendors use the winter to prepare for their spring, summer and fall growing seasons, the release said.
Many regular vendors will be returning in April and offering a variety of seasonal produce, farm goods, and artisanal crafts, according to the release.
This year, the Tuesday market will be a great stop for breakfast and lunch, featuring coffee, baked goods and healthy ready to eat food, the release said.
At the Saturday market, there will be plant and flower starts for gardening needs, tons of fresh produce like greens, carrots and beets, bread featuring locally grown and milled wheat, lavender goods, mushrooms, foraged foods, jams, prints, hummus, tzatziki, breakfast sandwiches, tea, kettle corn, elderberry syrup and lemonade, chocolate, tulips and other fresh flowers and more, the release said.
New offerings emerge each week as the as the local growing season progresses, the release said. All home-grown, handmade or home made all the time, the release said.
The Harrisonburg Farmers Market regular season runs from April to Thanksgiving Day on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, patrons can sign up for the weekly newsletter with HFM-inspired recipes. For weekly and seasonal updates visit HarrisonburgFarmersMarket.com, on go on Instagram @harrisonburgfarmersmarket or Facebook @Harrisonburg Farmers Market (Official), the release said.
