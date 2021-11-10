Stats Perform FCS Top 25
For Wednesday, Nov. 10
Team (first-place votes);Record;Points;Previous
1. Sam Houston (50;8-0;1,250;1
2. James Madison;8-1;1,180;3
3. Montana State;8-1;1,168,4
4. South Dakota State;7-2;1,045;9
5. North Dakota State;8-1;1,015;2
6. UC Davis;8-1;1,005;8
7. Eastern Washington;7-2;889;5
8. Villanova;7-2;872;10
9. Montana;7-2;799;11
10. Kennesaw State;8-1;778;12
11. ETSU;8-1;723;14
12. Sacramento State;7-2;624;16
13. UT Martin;8-1;622;15
14. Southeastern Louisiana;7-2;613;6
15. Southern Illinois;6-2;603;7
16. Missouri State;6-3;596;17
17. UIW;7-2;516;22
18. Jackson State;8-1;385;19
19. South Dakota;6-3;338;23
20. Northern Iowa;5-4;257;13
21. VMI;6-3;173;18
T22. Chattanooga;6-3;160;—
T22. Dartmouth;7-1;160;—
24. Prairie View A&M;7-1;109;—
25. William & Mary;6-3;79;T20
Others Receiving Votes: Mercer 58, Stephen F. Austin 54, Princeton 50, Florida A&M 46, Rhode Island 33, Eastern Kentucky 15, Delaware 8, Monmouth 7, Nicholls 7, Harvard 5, Holy Cross 3.
