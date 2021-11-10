Stats Perform FCS Top 25

For Wednesday, Nov. 10

Team (first-place votes);Record;Points;Previous

1. Sam Houston (50;8-0;1,250;1

2. James Madison;8-1;1,180;3

3. Montana State;8-1;1,168,4

4. South Dakota State;7-2;1,045;9

5. North Dakota State;8-1;1,015;2

6. UC Davis;8-1;1,005;8

7. Eastern Washington;7-2;889;5

8. Villanova;7-2;872;10

9. Montana;7-2;799;11

10. Kennesaw State;8-1;778;12

11. ETSU;8-1;723;14

12. Sacramento State;7-2;624;16

13. UT Martin;8-1;622;15

14. Southeastern Louisiana;7-2;613;6

15. Southern Illinois;6-2;603;7

16. Missouri State;6-3;596;17

17. UIW;7-2;516;22

18. Jackson State;8-1;385;19

19. South Dakota;6-3;338;23

20. Northern Iowa;5-4;257;13

21. VMI;6-3;173;18

T22. Chattanooga;6-3;160;—

T22. Dartmouth;7-1;160;—

24. Prairie View A&M;7-1;109;—

25. William & Mary;6-3;79;T20

Others Receiving Votes: Mercer 58, Stephen F. Austin 54, Princeton 50, Florida A&M 46, Rhode Island 33, Eastern Kentucky 15, Delaware 8, Monmouth 7, Nicholls 7, Harvard 5, Holy Cross 3.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.