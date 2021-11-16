Stats Perform FCS Top 25
Through Nov. 15
Team (first-place votes);Record;Points;Previous
1. Sam Houston (50);9-0;1,250;1
2. James Madison;9-1;1,182;2
3. Montana State;9-1;1,163;3
4. North Dakota State;9-1;1,096;5
5. Eastern Washington;8-2;1,013;7
6. Villanova;8-2;938;8
7. Montana;8-2;889;9
8. ETSU;9-1;811;11
9. Kennesaw State;9-1;802;10
10. UC Davis;8-2;749;6
11. Sacramento State;8-2;721;12
12. South Dakota State;7-3;701;4
13. UT Martin;9-1;686;13
14. Missouri State;7-3;600;16
15. Southeastern Louisiana;8-2;577;14
16. South Dakota;7-3;552;19
17. Southern Illinois;7-3;546;15
18. UIW;8-2;479;17
19. Jackson State;9-1;373;18
20. Dartmouth;8-1;252;T22
21. Mercer;7-2;228;—
22. Stephen F. Austin;7-3;105;—
23. Florida A&M;8-2;96;—
24. Princeton;8-1;93;—
25. Rhode Island;7-3;76;—
Dropped out: Northern Iowa (20), VMI (21), Chattanooga (T22), Prairie View A&M (24), William & Mary (25).
Others Receiving Votes: Northern Iowa 64, Monmouth 61, Holy Cross 37, VMI 25, Chattanooga 21, William & Mary 17, Prairie View A&M 14, North Dakota 11, Eastern Kentucky 7, Sacred Heart 7, Harvard 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.