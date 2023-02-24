Arts Council of the Valley announced the seventh annual artVISION: Rockingham County Public Schools Youth Art Month Show.
The Smith House Galleries exhibition will open with a reception during First Fridays of the Valley, today from 5-7 p.m.
The artVISION exhibition runs through March 31, within-person visits Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The galleries will also be open Second Saturday — March 11 — from 10 am to 2 pm. Three virtual albums featuring elementary, middle and high schoolers' art will be posted online in early March, at valleyarts.org/current-exhibition.
Becky Ford, RCPS supervisor of fine arts, coordinated the exhibition of works by 100 students inkindergarten through 12th grade.
“We’re excited to exhibit artwork from Rockingham County Public Schools at Smith House Galleries during Youth Art Month,” Ford said. “This is a great opportunity for members of the community to see and appreciate the creativity of RCPS students.”
Ford thanked RCPS art teachers for their work in bringing this exhibition to life:
●Elementary School: Joseph Arbaugh, Kelly Dove, Edwina George, Maria Leckey, RebeccaRogers, Mary Shaffer, Courtney Spiers, Kristi Strine, Hannah Webb, Janae Yoder and Cayse Zwanzig.
●Middle School: Mimi Guido, Samantha Ritter, Kristen Swoope, Sarah Beth Taylor and Robin Wilkins.
●High School: Kim Floyd, Martha Maddox, Christopher Michael, Brandy Somers, Emily Quesenberry and Erin Whetzel.
