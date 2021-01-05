Once again, it has happened. A new year is starting, and hopefully, it will be better for all of us in all areas. Also, this is the start of my 20th year writing for the Daily News-Record, starting with the “Double Click” column and now continuing with “Gray-Haired Tech.” I want to thank every one of you for reading the approximately 510,000 words over these years (about equal to the first four “Harry Potter” books or “The Lord of the Rings”). Also, thanks for the emails I continue to receive. Not only does it let me know the articles are being read, but I enjoy talking to you (and getting new article ideas from you). So please keep them coming! Thanks also to the Daily News-Record and all the work they do to get this in the paper and keep it there!
Once again, this month I will be reviewing the sites I wrote about during the previous year in the order I mentioned them. If the site addresses are too long for print, I have shortened them using my “ghtech.site” predecessor. They will be continuous characters after that lead without spaces and capitalization counts. Copy them in their entirety to your browser’s address bar to visit the sites. If you visit this article at GrayHaired.Tech you can click the links and go directly to the sites.
So, here they are in their order of appearance with short descriptions of each.
• PC Decrapifier, no longer available for download, other better apps shut it down.
• NiNite.com, this app is fantastic to use, especially on a new computer. It will allow you to pick from over 90 programs, most of which are quite popular to download and install all in one step. The standard browsers, antiviruses, meeting apps, etc.
• GloFiber, glofiber.com, my new internet service provider. I have been with this great service for almost a year now and have only lost the connection once for a minute or less. The old provider would disconnect for hours and sometimes a day at a time. For half the price.
• Chrome Browser, google.com/chrome, currently my No. 1 browser and the most used browser in the world and mentioned almost every year in my columns. By the way, I have a very close No. 2 I will tell you about later this year.
• National Do Not Call Registry, donotcall.gov, a site our government created for us several years ago to stop robocalls and other nefarious callers to our phones. It has never, ever, not even the first time, I know of worked for me; hopefully, you have better luck.
• DoorDash.com and GrubHub.com, two of the more widely known food delivery services we have used. There are many and for some comparison, check here, ghtech.site/doordash-etc.
• Google MyMaps, find out how to create your own maps of places you have been or want to go to at ghtech.site/mymaps.
• Slack.com, an app used for communication with each other whether in corporate or personal environments.
• Gray-Haired Tech on YouTube, ghtech.site/ght-youtube, you can view my 30 YouTube videos all about using a Google/Gmail Account and many of the free apps included.
• COVID Data, ghtech.site/coviddata, take a look at the current and previous data on cases around the United States.
Next week we will look at more of the links mentioned in 2020. Have a great week and do not forget to sign up for free Google training sessions at GrayHaired.Tech today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.