Here is the second part of all the sites we visited last year. Once again, if the site addresses are too long for print, I have shortened them using my “ghtech.site” predecessor. They will be continuous characters after that lead without spaces and capitalization counts. Copy them in their entirety to your browser’s address bar to visit the sites. If you visit this article at GrayHaired.Tech, you can click the links and go directly to the sites. Thanks and keep those emails coming in 2021.
So, here they are in their order of appearance with short descriptions of each.
• Google Meet, meet.google.com. This is Google’s free meeting app — you can get more features with a paid account.
• Zoom.com, one of the most popular free online meeting apps currently. For a guide, take a look here, ghtech.site/zoomguide, and like all others, there are more benefits if you pay for them.
• Google Maps Timeline, google.com/maps/timeline if you have had this on with your Google account you will have a trail of everywhere you have traveled with your phone.
• Jitsi.org, Webex.com and RingCentral.com are several other credible meeting apps along with Messenger.com from Facebook, which has not been out very long.
• GrayHaired.Tech, my new site that replaced DoubleClicks.info, which is no longer around.
• Google Voice, voice.google.com. If you do not use it, you should to greatly enhance your communications via phone and the web.
• WSVA Podcast, ghtech.site/wsva_pods. Visit mine and other radio show podcasts.
• Top Search Engines, ghtech.site/se_useage, self explanatory.
• Register for Gray-Haired Tech, ghtech.site/reg.
• GHT article on MightyText, ghtech.site/mtytxt, but now I suggest messages.google.com for a better experience.
• Google.com, Bing.com, Yahoo.com, and DuckDuckGo.com. Some of the major search engines used today.
• Logitech Unifier, ghtech.site/unifier, used to change mouse, keyboard, and other Logitech dongles to operate with a different product than what it came with. Read my article here, ghtech.site/unified.
• Ron’s 30 free Google Classes, ghtech.site/ght-youtube.
• Google Account Access, myaccount.google.com, where you may access all of your Google account information.
• Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard, ghtech.site/K750. In my opinion, the best keyboard available in the market right now.
• LastPass, ghtech.site/lp-howto. The best password application currently available online.
• Adobe Acrobat Reader DC, get.adobe.com/reader. The most popular PDF document reader available.
• Honey, ghtech.site/honey. Basically a coupon app that will automatically find you coupons that offer you discounts on items you purchase online.
• Better Clipboard Features, ghtech.site/clipboard. Read this article to find better ways to use your built-in Windows clipboard.
• Premium Google Meetings, meet.google.com, one of the best Free meeting sites available online for today’s needs.
Sorry, we are out of space for today but I will bring you a wrap-up on all of these next week. Please enjoy what you have “rediscovered” today.
