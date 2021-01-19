For the past two weeks, we have reviewed the sites that I wrote about in 2020. What a year to remember … or for most of us, forgetting would be the better option. Today is the last look at those sites. If you see something that reminds you of another site, whether it is similar or for any other reason, make sure you let me know. Go to GrayHaired.Tech and use the contact link so we can chat via email from there. I always look forward to hearing from my readers.
Here is the third section of all the sites we looked at last year:
• ReviewMeta.com, a very good site that reviews Amazon Product Reviews and accumulates what they believe are more accurate reviews with better data.
• ReveoUninstaller.com, in my opinion, is one of the best free or paid versions of programs that uninstall any applications on your computer. It includes all parts of the program you wish to uninstall, not just what “they” want to remove. It has some other excellent features too; however, that is their biggie.
• GrandPad, grandpad.net, a cellphone replacement for older folks who may need help setting things up for their technological needs and possibly supervision. I highly recommend checking this out.
• Two Factor Authenticators, ghtech.site/2fa, provides a list of the top-rated authenticators for keeping your log-ins safe. I prefer Google Authenticator (named after the provider) but there are other good ones, too. Read about them all and pick your favorite.
• FBI Help, sos.fbi.gov/en, teaching site that guides you and your third- through eighth-graders into safety online. Be safe, guard against the corruption and dangers which could cause your family problems.
• Zoom.com, RingCentral.com, Meet.Google.com, some of the more popular online meeting sites that have kept many businesses and organizations running over the past nine-plus months and kept us out of the dark ages during the ongoing pandemic times.
• Wal-Mart Pickup and Delivery, ghtech.site/Walmart, you got it; like others, the name says it all, so try it out.
• Covidwise, ghtech.site/covid, an app from the state of Virginia to alert you if you may have been in contact with someone who has recently been tested positive for COVID.
I hope you have a great 2021, read my weekly tips here, join me at GrayHaired.Tech, and join the members with your Q&As at the Gray Haired Tech Group at ghtech.site/GHT-group for more help, videos, and training.
For 2021, I am going to be trying some new things out on the site for you and me. So check out GrayHaired.Tech on occasion.
Also, from the show on WSVA Monday (ghtech.site/wsva_pods), you may have heard that my wife, Robin, and I both came down with COVID. It is true and it was not very fun; however, we had it a lot better than others. So, if you or yours are dealing with the pandemic in a very personal way, our prayers and thoughts go out to you for a speedy and full recovery.
