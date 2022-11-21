On Friday morning, a cherry red SUV pulled up to the front doors of a Harrisonburg church, and a team of merry volunteers began unloading small boxes from its trunk.
A holiday tradition for some, each November, families and individuals throughout the community pack and deliver shoeboxes full of Christmas presents to send overseas to children in need.
“When you don’t have anything at all, just a little box with a little toy, something like that, means a lot,” said a donor, who brought 30 shoeboxes on Friday and who declined to give their name. “It just means a lot to the kids.”
Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene serves as a central drop-off point for Operation Christmas Child, a program of Samaritan’s Purse that’s wrapping up its National Collection Week that began Nov. 14.
In its 20 years serving as a drop-off site for donors throughout multiple counties in the area, volunteers said the church will have helped ship 325,000 total shoeboxes full of gifts over those two decades.
On Friday, cars trickled through the lot between 9 a.m. and noon.
Each kid receives a whole shoebox, which may come with small toys, a deflated ball and pump, school or travel-safe art supplies or hygiene items, like a toothbrush or hair accessories. It’s up to the person packing the box to decide exactly what to include, according to local volunteers.
“A lot of kids, it’s the only gift they ever get, it might be the first gift they’ve ever gotten or the only gift they’ll get,” said Grayson Willis, media relations volunteer for Operation Christmas Child and a congregant at the church.
Volunteers, like Dan Detamore-Hunsberger and Joe Wampler, who are members of Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene, unloaded the individual boxes from cars that pulled up outside, while another volunteer helped register the boxes by taking down the donor’s contact information and details.
“I think it’s kind of part of getting people in the Christmas spirit and wanting to do things for others,” said Don Tutweiler, central drop-off coordinator and congregant at the church.
Inside the buzzing atrium of the large church off of Port Republic Road, volunteers from different local faith communities placed rubber bands around each shoebox and packed them 15 at a time into “cartons,” uniform cardboard boxes provided by Samaritan’s Purse, which were then carted to shipping trailers behind the church.
“The more I got involved, the more I saw how the shoebox just touched a kid’s life,” Tutweiler said. “You hear some of the stories and even the stories of people who fill shoeboxes.”
Last year, the church processed over 20,000 boxes and is on track to do the same amount this year.
A trailer holds over 5,000 individual shoeboxes, and Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene had one trailer full by Friday morning and began filling its second — over 6,000 boxes so far.
Volunteers said the church will get closer to the 20,000 mark today, when satellite drop-off sites in Staunton, Waynesboro, Bath County and Shenandoah County join the main hub.
“When they show up here, they’ll already be in the cartons,” Tutweiler said. “So all we have to do is load them on the trailer.”
Once the shipping trailers are filled, they will be sent to an East Coast processing site for Samaritan’s Purse, likely in Raleigh, N.C., volunteers said. From there, the boxes will be checked again, sorted and shipped overseas.
“Several times a day, they stop and pray over the boxes and pray for the people that need them,” said Melvin Huffman, a volunteer who keeps track of the numbers during the drop-off period.
On Nov. 14, volunteers said, one family arrived with nearly 200 shoeboxes and the presents inside each one were handmade.
Willis, who hosts the church’s weekly HOPE Talks podcast, said the crafter behind the shoeboxes will be featured in an episode of the podcast in a few weeks. Willis said the interviews he’s done related to the operation in recent weeks drove home the meaning of it all.
“Just hearing the stories and the impact of the boxes [about] things like school supplies and hygiene items like a toothbrush, comb that we take for granted,” Willis said.
