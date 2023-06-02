Described by the Virginia Commission for the Arts as “a jewel in Harrisonburg’s crown,” the 31st Annual Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival will begin on June 11 under new artistic director David Berry.
In 1993 when the Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival first began under the artistic direction of EMU professor Ken Nafziger, there was hope but no expectation that the festival would become a feature of the cultural life of the Valley. Now just days before the opening chords of the 31st year of the event, there is much to celebrate and reflect on.
David Berry, EMU’s own program director for music, was in the audience for the final concert of the 30th festival in 2022 and remembers witnessing and taking deep inspiration from the final moments of the tenure of Nafziger, who conducted that concert.
“At the end of the final piece, he closed the book, and in my mind, there was a kind of metaphor of things coming to a close.”
That moment sparked the idea that would become the theme and title of this year's festival “The Next Opus” and the start of a new chapter
This year's festival, which begins Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m. in the Lehman Auditorium, will explore moments of change and innovation, delivering works that represent “changing chapters of the lives of represented composers, moments in music history and in the voices represented on stage,” said Berry.
For his first year as artistic director of the festival, Berry approached the programming and planning of the festival heavily inspired by Bach’s approach to composition.
“It's not just about playing Bach’s pieces, which we do of course, we have many pieces,” Berry explained. "But it's not about preserving them in a museum but about the spirit in which he created. His creative process was about synthesizing all the creative influences he could get his hands on — to come up with something new.”
A core factor in achieving this artistic plan to explore the "new" is the invitation of guest conductors. Over the next few years, explained Berry, the festival conductors will be invited guests who will “bring their own flavors and styles.” This year will begin the tradition with Richmond Symphony Orchestra’s Daniel Myssyk making his Harrisonburg debut.
It was the work of Myssyk that also created the starting point for planning what pieces would make it into the festival program. Hearing Myssyk conduct Beethoven’s 3rd symphony, Berry decided this would be the centerpiece of the festival around which other pieces would be selected.
“That symphony is his [Beethoven's] third, and it broke the door open,” said Berry. “Symphonies followed a similar format, and then this one was nothing like anything before it. Then from there the symphony was like a whole new world. This was the first one that really cemented his creativity, so we built everything around that, something that represents newness.”
The diverse offer of music and performers in the festival, and their subtle connections, is epitomized by the selection that will play alongside Beethoven's 3rd at the Festival Convert II on June 16. Working with Myssyk, Berry began to explore ideas.
“We had the idea of what about another musical giant that’s from a totally different world?” Berry said.
The two finally concluded to present music by jazz legend Wynton Marsalis.
“We’re doing a big piece by him that’s a violin concerto with Marsalis. It’s a genre you wouldn’t expect. It’s part of this idea of expansion, of doing something new,” Berry said.
The rest of the festival, planned around this unique pairing, will include a range of performances from full orchestra concerts, chamber concerts at Ashbury United Methodist Church, a Leipzig service and even an open mic night at Pale Fire Brewery, all performed by professional musicians from around the nation.
In the selections, audiences will be treated to a journey through the music of Mendelssohn, Dring, Tournier, Vaughn Williams, Couperin, Mozart, Paquito D' Rivera, Ernesto Lecuona, Mendelssohn, Britten and many more classical and contemporary composers, and of course Bach, all representing moments of transition in their work and in the music traditions they spring from.
Berry is passionate about innovation in music, building community through music and access to live performances for all, especially the young who may not have experienced classical music before.
On why he would encourage people to attend the festival, especially if they have no experience of live orchestral music, Berry reflected on his own life-changing experience of encountering classical music at age 13.
“It wasn’t an everyday sort of music you would listen to in the neighborhood I came from,” he said. “This could change a kid's life if you go to an orchestra and you’ve never heard one before. I don’t want people to miss out.”
Tickets for the three festival concerts and the Baroque Faculty Concert are pay what you can between $10-40, and can be purchased through the EMU box office. Masks are required to attend.
Free concerts will include an open mic night at Pale Fire Brewery, the Noon Chamber Music Series, held Monday through Friday at Asbury United Methodist Church and the Leipzig Service Sunday, June 18, at 11 a.m. in Lehman Auditorium.
For information on the full program of events, performers and pieces visit https://www.svbachfestival.org/2023-bach-festival.
