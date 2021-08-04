Katrina Didot often gets asked if the restaurant she owns and operates, A Bowl of Good, is a nonprofit.
“We are a for-profit business, but we do things with a lot of heart,” Didot said. “I try to find ways that we can work giving back to the community into the business model. We are revenue-generators. If we make more revenue, that’s the best way I can give back to my employees.”
Didot said she seeks to give everyone a seat at the table by partnering with what she calls her “backdoor business partnerships” with local companies, promoting the café as a “third space” where diverse people can find common ground and by hiring “difficult to employ” people who have criminal backgrounds or health issues that other small businesses would consider risky choices.
A Bowl of Good prepares 100% of the food for Harrisonburg-based Send Them A Meal, a web-based business that ships frozen comfort-style meals with a personalized note anywhere in the continental United States, along with preparing meals for Meals on Wheels clients.
Joshua Libassi, manager of the Send Them A Meal program at A Bowl of Good, scrolled through images of plated hot meals like meatloaf with mashed potatoes and green beans, pulled pork sandwiches with macaroni and cheese, stir-fry, enchiladas and every comfort food imaginable populating the Send Them A Meal menu.
“This menu is more comfort food, while our café menu is more health and globally focused,” Libassi said. “My favorite thing on the Send Them A Meal menu is the pasta carbonara. It’s designed with familiar dishes that are easy to pick out for a friend who’s struggling or celebrating. The meals are also customizable with the option to change up the sides that come with the entrees.”
Libassi, who joined the A Bowl of Good team in 2015, said working at the restaurant feels like being part of a family, and the café is a place outside of work and the home where human connections are the focus. In the back of the house, there are laminated placards with cartoon spoons acting out the core values Didot wants the team to have, including servant leadership, gratitude and being a “dot connector,” which means bringing the community together in the café.
“It’s something more than just serving people food,” Libassi said. “Our café is a spot where two people from opposite sides of the political spectrum can sit down and share a meal together. This is just an amazing place to work, and the team is a family.”
While assembling 30-plus insulated boxes for the day’s Send Them A Meal orders, Jamie Dallas said that by offering him a job, Didot helped him turn his life around. Dallas, a recovering addict, came to Harrisonburg through the Gemeinschaft House, transitional housing for people coming out of incarceration.
“Katrina took a chance on me by hiring me when other people wouldn’t,” Dallas said. “She gave me a place to work and a sense of community. I’ve now been sober for two years.”
Didot boasts high retention, with more than five employees who have worked at the restaurant for at least six years, and said she’s grateful to have kept almost all existing team members through the pandemic.
“We only had to lay off one person, but that was after the height of the pandemic,” Didot said. “There was one year when we really struggled and I gave all of the employees a bonus. It’s important to me that our team prioritizes gratitude. When you receive something, I believe you should give gratitude. It’s the key to sparking joy in your life.”
Didot said hiring and retaining employees is one of the biggest challenges in the food service industry, but having a strong core team that sticks around year after year makes it easier to take a chance on those who are difficult to hire. Didot encourages other small businesses to take a chance on these individuals.
“We have an amazingly caring employee culture, which gives us the emotional bandwidth to help people become the best they can be,” Didot said. “A bigger company might not be able to offer that. I'd say it’s a win-win because Jamie is a rock star. He brings humor to this team, an amazing work ethic and a sense of humility from knowing dark times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.