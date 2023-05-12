A Map For Independence

CHARLOTTESVILLE — There is an extraordinary copy of the Declaration of Independence currently on view at Monticello, extraordinary not only for what it says and for its rarity, but also for its resemblance to a topographic map.
The middle of the engraving looks as if water has flowed over it, carving a landscape of words and of vellum, or calf-skin parchment. What seems like a map of a river, complete with tributaries and fine, spidery stains, drains out into the signatures below. “John Hancock” rests both in a ravine and on a ridge. Above, mounds of words rise from the document. “In General Congress,” “publish and declare,” and “on the protection of divine Providence,” stretch across the high ground. Currents of water are suggested between the mounds; the different elevations cast shadows. In the midst of the variations, the words “the united States of America” remain clear and strong. The “united” is not capitalized.
It was difficult to photograph the Declaration of Independence through glass, but I got a satisfactory view of it, which I emailed to a friend.
“It looks like a raised topo map,” she wrote back.
“I think so, too,” I answered. “It moves me, actually, that the words have become the land.”
There are other displays in the exhibition, but even if there were only the engraving alone in the room, the experience would be profound. In fact, it was hard to give the other components any attention; even on my second visit I didn’t engage fully with them. It is moving to see the Declaration of Independence merge with the visuals of a map, as if at the time of its writing and at this time, almost 250 years later, the words are the land and the land is the words. Because of the document, the map couldn’t be of any other place than the United States, in their old form and in their current form, combining time periods, a symbol of the actual land.
The taking of that land is part of a reckoning, and the definition of a reckoning, to weigh, to compute, to face, should be kept in mind. On a wall near the Declaration of Independence, is a quote from Justice Sandra Day O’Connor that is relevant to the reckoning and to our future: “The Declaration of Independence… was the first document of its kind to propose a governing authority derived from the consent of the governed. For more than 230 years, it has served as a fundamental statement of human and civil rights, even as we strive to more fully realize those rights with each generation.”
Thomas Jefferson, in a letter to Henry Lee dated May 8, 1825, wrote that the Declaration of Independence was intended to be an expression of the american mind [the lower case is Jefferson’s choice], and to give to that expression the proper tone and spirit called for by the occasion.” He also made it clear that the audience for the Declaration was “mankind,” and not only the British and fellow Americans.
Since Jefferson’s era, the entire world did become the readers of “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” To the left of the doors to the main exhibition, we see a list of countries that. inspired by the American Declaration of Independence, declared their own independence. Ukraine is on the list twice, once in 1918, and next in 1991. The ideas of the declaration travel, are interrupted, and emerge again.
Monticello’s exhibited copy of the Declaration of Independence is courtesy of David M. Rubenstein. It was engraved by William J. Stone in 1823, and is one of less than 50 that are known to survive today. Commissioned by John Quincy Adams, 201 parchment replicas were made at the time. Previous copies of the Declaration of Independence were either handwritten — engrossed — or printed by typeset, not engraved. An engraving is etched into metal, the words formed backwards, and then printed. Stone used the original signed Declaration of Independence to make his engraving.
By the time of this engraving, only three of the original fifty-six signers were still living: Jefferson, John Adams, and Charles Carroll. John Quincy Adams was John Adams’s son. He was eight-years-old when his father signed the Declaration of Independence. Two years after Stone made his engraving, John Quincy Adams became the sixth President of the United States. His father died the following year, on the same day that Jefferson died, on July 4th, the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. The signing was completed after this date, with the majority of signatures made on August 2, 1776. British newspapers did not publish the Declaration until late August.
Charles Carroll lived until 1832, the last surviving signer. For a complete census of the Stone engravings, please visit sethkaller.com/stone-census. This census was begun as part of William R. Coleman’s “Counting the Stones: A Census of the Stone Facsimiles of the Declaration of Independence,” from Spring, 1991.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.