Accept what people offer, drink their milkshakes, take their love. — Wally Lamb
I had ordered a plastic container at a home party and, on my way to an appointment, stopped by the hostess’ home to pick it up. It came to $19.99, so I gave her a 20 dollar bill, picked up my item and turned to leave.
“No, wait!” she said. “Let me get your change.”
“Oh no, please, it’s just a penny,” I said. “Don’t worry about it.”
But she was worried about it. As a matter of fact, she was frantic. She dug through her purse, then left to check in another room, muttering, “I just know I have a penny here somewhere.”
By this time, I was standing at the door with my hand on the knob, trying to give a visual cue that I really must go. But she was insensitive to my need to be on time for my appointment. She just had to give me that penny.
Why was she incapable of accepting one penny? Would she have felt indebted to me in some way that her pride could not accept? Was she brought up this way?
There are some people you just can’t do anything for. They refuse all offers of help. When they come to your home, they refuse even a glass of water.
And the worst is when you help someone or do them a favor, they insist on paying you. It’s humiliating.
If it’s more blessed to give than to receive, then when we refuse a gift, aren’t we denying someone a blessing?
I don’t get it. Do some people feel that accepting a gift or service — even a penny — is a sign of weakness?
In her Yahoo column on this subject, Lauren Reliford admits she had many excuses why she would not receive gifts that were offered to her.
“Sometimes I did not want to feel I was somebody’s charity case,” she writes. “Other times, I felt the person could not afford to give me what they were giving me. I made the decision for them that they should not give.”
That last line struck me. Because that’s how it feels when someone refuses to accept or wants to pay me for what I have to offer. For most of my life, I have felt more like a receiver than a giver, more like the “charity case” than the benefactor. I don’t know whether that’s true, but it feels that way. So when I do get a chance to give and someone refuses my gift, the universe feels out of balance.
Reliford continues, “Plus imagine how you make that person feel. The old lady goes in her purse with pride to pull out $20 for you! She is on top of the world that she has an extra $20 to give … How dare you steal that moment from her? How dare you? Just receive.”
Accepting what people want to give us is part of a larger conversation of acceptance: opening our hearts in non-judgment to accept whatever arises in the moment.
“This requires adopting a kind and caring attitude,” writes Dr. David Daniels on his website of the same name. “Acceptance includes befriending our reactivity and working with judgments of self and others and with the associated feelings and sensations.”
Emotional and spiritual maturity includes an awareness of our habitual reactivity as it arises in us, just noticing it, without judgment. No need to analyze.
In time, that awareness can lead to a pause, perhaps a deep breath, and a conscious decision about how we can respond with acceptance.
Drink their milkshakes, take their love.
