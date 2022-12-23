After taking an online format, a healthy movement class for people who have Parkinson’s disease will return to the dance floor.
Dance for Parkinson’s will resume at the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts on James Madison University’s Campus beginning on Jan. 19. On Thursdays, the classes will be held online only, via Zoom video conferencing and will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. On Saturdays, a 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. class will take place in-person with an option to join in online via Zoom.
The class is instructed by JMU Dance professor emerita, Kate Trammell along with student volunteers. The classes feature live music performed by Toby Twining, director of the School of Theatre and Dance.
Trammell said she founded the classes in February, 2019. The professor emerita said she has been interested in work that combines elements of physical therapy and dance. Trammell began teaching classes online over Zoom when the university first shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, 2020.
“Being able to witness the creativity and tenacity of the participants has been so rewarding,” Trammell said. “For them to show up each week, it takes an effort.”
Trammell’s classes are based on the Dance for PD approach, developed by the Mark Morris Dance Group, according to a flyer. Programs like Dance for Parkinson’s take place in over 250 communities in 25 countries, the flyer said.
The classes are presented free of charge by JMU’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, the School of Theatre and Dance and the Center for Inclusive Music Engagement at the university. Classes are scheduled twice a week on an ongoing basis, Trammell said.
The approach is all about making modifications – there’s no one way to dance in Trammell’s class, the flyer said. Because Parkinson’s disease affects the central nervous system and symptoms often affect movement of the body, Trammell said the classes that are comfortable to participants with varying symptoms.
No previous dance experience is required to be a part of the class. Trammell said there are members of the class who use a wheelchair or walker to get around but the level of mobility ranges greatly for each class. Most participants have no prior dance experience, Trammell said.
“It’s a huge range of abilities in terms of what’s going to be accesible for people,” Trammell said.
To make the class work for everyone, each part of the class Is presented with modifications for participants’ varying abilities. The class begins with seated movement, accompanied by a variety of styles of music presented by Twining – sometimes with a vocalist.
“Some people sit for the whole class,” Trammell said. “Other people choose to stand for the whole class.”
In addition to empowering sufferers of Parkinson’s disease with adaptive movement, the class also serves as a community for people who have Parkinson’s Disease, their families, friends and caretakers.
Classes are free to attend, but require participants to register and sign a waiver, according to the flyer. People who have Parkinson’s disease are invited to attend, along with family members, friends and caretakers.
For more information on classes, email Kate Trammell at trammekx@jmu.edu or visit jmu.edu/theatredance/about/special-programs online.
“It’s really valuable to get together every week,” Trammell said. “[The disease] can be very isolating socially. [The people in the class] know this journey. They don’t have to explain it.”
