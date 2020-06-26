When a friend recently closed her Facebook account, I texted to ask her why.
She sent me an Apple Insider interview in which former Apple and NeXT marketer, Joanna Hoffman, says Facebook is “peddling in an addictive drug called anger.”
I knew that getting likes and scrolling on FB gives users mini-shots of the addictive substance, dopamine. But could people be addicted to the inflammatory headlines and the insults, black-and-white thinking, contempt and name-calling inherent in most FB disagreements?
“You know it’s just like tobacco, it’s no different than the opioids,” Hoffman said. “We know anger is addictive, we know we can attract people to our platform and get engagement if we get them pissed off enough.”
Apparently, anger can lead to the type of “rush” people get from thrill-seeking activities where danger triggers dopamine reward receptors in the brain, or like other forms of addiction such as gambling, extreme sports, or even drugs like cocaine and methamphetamines, writes Jean Kim, MD, on the Psychology Today website (Aug. 25, 2015).
I admit to occasionally getting sucked in by rabble-rousing posts. Most of the time I decide not to react with a comment. When I do comment — generally reminding folks to look at all sides of an issue or that their emotions are being manipulated — it takes me just a few minutes to delete it.
“Whew!” I think. Almost!
According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine, addiction is characterized by:
• inability to consistently abstain
• impairment in behavioral control
• craving
• diminished recognition of significant problems with one’s behaviors and interpersonal relationships
• dysfunctional emotional response
Does this describe some people’s tendency to pick and engage in fights on social media?
Some people I know personally who do the most raging and scolding on FB are nothing like that in person. They are laid-back, agreeable, “nice” people. Does social media provide them with an (unhealthy) outlet for expressing their repressed or displaced anger?
“… for some people who are raised in continuously chaotic environments, the uncertainty and volatility of anger might become perversely comfortable, might help distract from or escape underlying uncomfortable feelings of emptiness or fear,” writes Edie Weinstein, MSW, LSW, on PsychCentral.com (Oct. 8, 2018). “The rush of drama and conflict feels familiar and produces a destructive intimacy that some might prefer than to confront other darker emotions like loss or grief or more.”
Perhaps so.
As a marketer, Hoffman knows a lot about human behavior. Marketers (and political parties, religious groups, etc.) use “social identity theory” in which they “create a tribe and an enemy.” You can see this in the Mac vs. PC debate and Republicans vs. Democrats, in racism and nationalism, in which group loyalty is defined and measured by our opposition to all other groups: our enemies.
And our enemies make us angry.
Hoffman asks social media leaders, “So therefore what, we should capitalize on that each and every time?”
She says she has “enormous respect” for what Facebook has achieved overall. Many of us use it to stay connected to and reconnect with distant relatives and friends, find out about events we’d like to attend and share recipes, stuff like that.
But how many people do you know who’ve “unfriended” some relatives and real friends due to angry disputes on FB, that’s also extended to their real-life relationships?
Certain elements of social media, Hoffman says, are “destroying the very fabric of democracy, destroying the very fabric of human relationships and peddling an addictive drug called anger.”
And that, my friends, ought not to be.
