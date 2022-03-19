2021 was a good year for Dee Dee Sencindiver.
“[I was] cured of cancer, [named a] rookie of the year,” she said.
Sencindiver, a residential real estate agent, got her license in February of 2020. Before that, she was employed at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center as an administrator and worked there for nearly 30 years with her husband, Sam Sencindiver, who worked in the office next door.
Sencindiver said working as a dispatcher was a service to others, which was important to her. Though the job was rewarding, it carried plenty of emotional ups and downs.
“You never know when that phone rings, if you’re a call taker, what it’s going to be on the other end,” said Sam Sencindiver. “It’s challenging and it can also be scary.”
For Sencindiver and her husband, a life-changing conversation happened in May of 2020.
Soon after retiring and just three months after getting her real-estate license and starting a job at Kline May Realty, Dee Dee Sencindiver was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
“It came totally out of left field. I was feeling good, I had just retired, had a new career, everything was going well and then all of a sudden, boom, you kind of get hit in the face,” she said.
Leading up to the diagnosis, she had been very sick at home. She believed she was likely having a gall-bladder attack. When she decided to go to the hospital, she started out at Sentara RMH Medical Center. The doctors, who believed she had gall stones, sent her to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Sencindiver immediately had surgery to remove the gall stones, but when she came out of anesthesia from the surgery, her husband and the doctors told her she had a tumor in her pancreas.
“My doctors were assuring me that there was hope and we could fight this and so forth, but when you’re faced with your own mortality, it’s a whole different situation,” Sencindiver said.
Sam Sencindiver, who calls his wife his best friend, said they made a pact. They’d fight this thing together and be positive.
“You just can’t let something like this get you down,” Sam Sencindiver said. “You have to fight for yourself and believe in the doctors and just hope that everything turns out OK.”
From there, Dee Dee Sencindiver was referred to the University of Virginia Medical Center. She said things moved fast as she began making appointments with oncologists and surgical oncologists.
“You feel like you’re kind of watching TV as you’re watching your life go by,” she said. “You take a step back.”
She began going in for chemotherapy treatments the month after her diagnosis. In the first two months of chemotherapy, she was hospitalized twice, once with sepsis. She said the treatments and those hospital stays were agonizing.
At the end of July, Sencindiver got the devastating news the chemotherapy had not affected the tumor.
“That was pretty devastating to myself and my family,” she said.
In September, she said she had tests that determined she would be a candidate for a complex operation called the Whipple procedure. The operation would remove a part of her pancreas, her gall bladder, bile duct, duodenum and part of her small intestine.
If it worked, the operation would resect the tumor, which had not yet spread to other parts of her body.
“Basically, it’s the largest abdominal surgery that they do,” Sencindiver said.
She decided to go through with the procedure. She said she never had any doubt that she would do everything she could to fight the cancer. In the darkest moments, Sencindiver said all she had to do was look into the faces of her family and loved ones. They were her motivation to stay strong.
“I did it all for them,” Sencindiver said. “If you ever felt like giving up, which I didn’t; if you ever felt like you were getting to that point, I think all that you have to do is look in the faces of your family and you know that you have to keep going.”
She said Dr. Victor Zaydfudim, of UVA oncology, performed the surgery on Oct. 20, also removing 26 lymph nodes to test. In the hospital stay afterward, she said she was up walking the halls before anyone expected.
The lymph nodes all came back as noncancerous and the doctors said Sencindiver’s pancreatic cancer was at stage 1B.
Sencindiver’s gall bladder may have saved her life.
The majority of people who are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer are at stage 4. Sencindiver said because her tumor was blocking the bile duct out of her gall bladder, the doctors could find the tumor when they went in thinking they’d just be operating on the gall bladder.
“I told myself, there’s one way to get back from this,” Sencindiver said. “That’s to get up and get going and get moving and do the things that I needed to do.”
Sencindiver returned home after the Whipple procedure and immediately began exercising. She said she was trying to build up as much strength as she could for the second round of chemo.
“We started walking on the treadmill in the basement,” Sam Sencindiver said. “When the weather got warmer, we made a point to walk every day, which she has. I walk with her as much as I can. She’s down on the treadmill every evening getting her miles in.”
An optional treatment, Dee Dee Sencindiver said it made sense to her to go through as much treatment as possible in case there was any cancer left in her body.
Two months of chemo ended on Jan. 13, 2021, a round of tests determined the Whipple surgery had worked. The doctors told her she was in remission.
Sencindiver got to ring a bell at the hospital, a tradition for patients who complete their chemotherapy treatments.
Only needing to return to the hospital every three months for testing to make sure the cancer hadn’t somehow returned, Sencindiver said she jumped right back into work at Kline May Realty. She returned in February.
“Seeing the satisfaction of people when they’ve closed on their first home and they’re so excited and ready for move in, being able to see how happy they are in their new home and how their lives are growing,” Sencindiver said. “That’s an extremely rewarding part of the job.”
In the first year Sencindiver returned to work, she said it felt like it was really her first year in real estate. She had only a couple of months to get started before her diagnosis. She said she kept a few clients during some of her illness but focused primarily on her health.
Kline May Realty owner Keith May said the first year is challenging for any agent. It takes a long time to start generating income and building a client base.
“The first year is tough. It takes you a while before you actually [get paid,]” May said. “My first year, it was six months before I had any deal at all. You’re learning the business but you’re not really making a lot of money.”
Sencindiver said she was even lucky enough to sell a $1 million home. With only a few homes going on the market each year more than $1 million, for any realtor to get an opportunity to sell one, there’s some luck involved, May said.
“She was on duty, it was a cold call that came in and said [they were] interested in the house,” May said. “It was just so good that it happened to her because she had been through such struggles.”
The Rookie of the Year is part of Kline May’s annual awards. Sencindiver, the honoree was voted by her peers.
“I was very, very happy and surprised [to get the award]” Sencindiver said. “It was kind of an affirmation of all the hard work and fight to get back to the normal life.”
May said he doesn’t think Sencindiver’s peers knew about her journey with cancer before they nominated her for the award.
“She was silent about her struggles with cancer,” May said. “Very few people on our staff actually knew what she was dealing with.”
Sencindiver agreed she had decided to keep her journey private. She said she is amazed by the courage of people who share their journey as they go through it, because the process is so uncertain and emotional.
“To this day, there are very few people that I’ve told. But it’s important to get it out there and let people know there’s a resolution and you can come around to living a normal life again,” Sencindiver said.
After seeing it through to remission, Sencindiver thought back to the social media accounts that she followed during her darkest times. She said she looked to uplifting stories to get her through.
And that’s why she wanted to share her success story with others.
“If I could give one person hope during their darkest day, it would be worth telling my story,” Sencindiver said.
