Allen Litten, Binding Tie Of DN-R Photography Past And Present, Remembered By Colleagues

There might only be one photograph of Cheryl Lyon from when she worked at The Daily News-Record decades ago.
On a cold day, Lyon took a pair of ice skates to the roof of the pressroom at the Daily News-Record and skated on the roof. At the time, the newsroom window looked out on the roof. Longtime DN-R photographer and great in the community Allen Litten, snapped a picture.
“If you could see my face,” Lyon said over the phone Monday, she would be smiling, when asked to recall her fondest memories of Allen Litten, who died Saturday at age 87.
After graduating from Harrisonburg High School in 1954, Allen Litten became the DN-R's chief photographer in 1958, according to his obituary. Litten retired from the DN-R in 2004. Litten said he worked at the Daily News-Record for 53-and-a-half years, in a documentary about his life uploaded to Vimeo in 2012.
Litten is part of a class of journalists that built newspapers and the dream of what journalism is today as people know it, his friends and former coworkers said. It’s hard to tell what makes somebody a class act, a legend in a community or even good at what they do.
An old saying in the photojournalism world is “F8 and be there,” according to current DN-R staff photographer Daniel Lin. F8 refers to the camera setting.
Just “being there,” is exactly what made Allen Litten special, said Mike Reilly, retired Daily News-Record staff photographer who grew up learning to take pictures from Allen Litten, who was friends with Reilly’s father.
“That’s kind of how I got interested in photography,” Reilly said. “[Litten] just taught me how to get into the community.”
Litten was recognized multiple times as photographer of the year by the Virginia Photographers Association, Reilly said.
Another crusty phrase in the media business is, George Orwell’s quote: “Journalism is printing what someone else does not want printed. Everything else is public relations.”
Litten was a journalist that captured big moments: fires, emergencies, high-profile visitors to the area including U.S. presidents. But to put it more accurately, Litten just captured everything worth capturing, his friends and colleagues said.
He took pictures at DN-R staff parties, which were known to be large blowouts back in the day, Litten said in the documentary by Grottoes native Josh Gooden. In the video, Litten said he had fond memories of DN-R staff parties, talking and drinking and sharing stories. And, of course, Litten took the pictures.
Even Litten’s photo of Lyon skating on the roof, wearing the same smile as the one she had over the phone Tuesday, did not go without controversy.
Lyon said management at the paper got upset by the picture because skating on the roof annulled whatever insurance policy they had on it, she recalled in a previous interview.
Lyon was first hired at the Daily News-Record at age 19, as a student at Eastern Mennonite University. She’d grown up in Washington, D.C. and was not familiar with the area.
Litten, just as good a teacher as he was a photographer, took Lyon for a drive around Harrisonburg and explained that the city was divided into four quadrants around the two highways that run through it, she said.
Reilly said Litten was also a mentor to Holly Marcus Knupp, who now works at James Madison University and Lawrence Jackson, a White House photographer who once interned at the DN-R, among many others.
Friends Frank Marshman, Gary Stiteler — of Glen’s Fair Price Store — and notable JMU professor Tommy Thompson were others who knew Litten for a very long time and moved in the local photography world together, Reilly said.
According to his obituary, Litten volunteered with the Hose Company 40 early in life. Then, later on, he became part of the HPD auxiliary, taking photos for them, among many other volunteer roles. He helped Lyon with the photos for a book she was working on and recently attended a party she hosted for all the volunteers.
“He snapped a few photos and even had a slice of pizza,” Lyon said. “It’s a real loss in the community. People newer to the area might not understand."
There will be a Friends And Family Night for Litten May 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home, in Harrisonburg, according to the obituary. Litten's burial at Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church will be private, the obituary said.
Reilly said he has faith Litten will continue to have an important presence in the community.
“He has the best angle now,” Reilly said over the phone Tuesday.
