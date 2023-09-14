An EP is a type of disc or music release that’s longer than a single, but shorter than a full album or LP.
Harrisonburg-based singer-songwriter Rebecca Porter is set to release her second EP, “Queen of the Local (Deluxe),” on Sept. 22.
Porter’s EP has five tracks. It includes the track, “Queen of the Local,” which was performed in a different way on her last EP release.
“On the first EP that I put out last year, Queen of the Local was on there but that EP was very acoustic and stripped-down,” Porter said. “This EP has the band with it, so the song is much fuller and takes on a little bit of a different life with this production.”
Porter is a mom of young kids. She considers herself a full-time mom and a full-time musician. Porter said she was born in Guam. She has pacific islander heritage and grew up in Virginia from age four.
“Queen of the Local itself is a song about a singer who people rely on as this kind of like local icon. They use her singing and voice to kind of escape their daily livelihoods or their own worries or troubles but kind of don’t realize that she herself is just kind of staying stagnant in the same place,” Porter said. “You know, the background of the honky-tonk smoky bar is herself not fulfilling her own dreams and aspirations.”
Porter will be performing a release show Sunday at Sill & Glade Cabin, in Mount Solon at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets include a signed CD.
The EP has been available for pre-save on Spotify since Sept. 1, which means once it is officially released, fans can have Porter’s tracks automatically populate in their song libraries.
Porter said she created the EP with the help of crowdfunding, getting fans to donate funds to help pay for the costs of recording and producing music. The album features the music of her backing band, “The Rhinestone Roses.”
Another song on the EP that has never been released before is “The Lonely Song,” Porter said.
“That is a very personal song that I wrote after I had my son and I was having a really hard time with depression and post-partum and anxiety,” Porter said. “I just felt like I was very alone so I wrote that song. It’s very emotional. When I play it, I talk about my story about being a mom and the loneliness people don’t talk about. Anybody who has gone through a hard time could listen to the song and identify with it.”
Porter describes her genre as Americana and old-school country. After performing for around a decade in cover bands in the area, she said it was around the time of the pandemic and getting ready to have a baby that she started focusing on her love of writing her own music.
“Right now, I would self-describe as being, like, very boots-on-the-ground. I’m booking a lot of shows to try to get myself out there more, growing support and a fan base and finding people who are really invested in the stories that I tell with my music and want to hear more from me,” Porter said.
The stories she tells with her music are generally very close to her heart, Porter said. When someone she doesn’t know reaches out and says that her music connected with them, that’s one of the most rewarding parts of making music, Porter said.
On the same day as her album release show, Porter is also performing a songwriter round at Clementine, called “The Travelin’ Round. The event is the brainchild of Brent Funkhouser, a local singer-songwriter who will host the event. Porter will perform “in the round” alongside Rev. Bill Howard, of The Judy Chops and Corrie Lynn Green. It will take place on Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. with tickets available online.
