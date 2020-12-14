In the past couple of years, I have written about how iPhones have had the ability of being able to text on Macs through iPhones. That way if you are at your desktop Mac and someone texts you, you can stop what you are working on, read the text in a large screen version, and write back to them directly from your keyboard at your computer. Much easier than stopping what you are doing, picking up your iPhone, opening the texting app, typing from there, etc.
I wrote most recently this past summer about an Android app/site that allows you to do this between your Windows PC and your Android phone called MightyText.com. This app is still available and works rather well; however, it does have some limitations. For instance, the free version has a limit to the number of texts you may send monthly. I also mention another free site named TextTo, TextTo.io, which is now known as SendLeap.com. I know nothing about SendLeap, so this is not a recommendation or a condemnation, only a mention.
Finally, last month I mentioned an application from Microsoft simply known as “Your Phone.” This one comes preinstalled on your Windows 10 PC and works pretty well. I used it for several months and it did have issues from time to time, but nothing major.
Now on to the site I discovered and, in my opinion, it works very, very well. And guess who created it? Google, and I think it replaces all the others as far as use and dependability. To use it go to messages.google.com.
Go there and is it quite easy to set up. You tell it you want to link your phone, scan the QR code, and “BANG!” you have all your texts from your phone appear on your computer. You can continue sending the texts from your computer. I like this since I can type a computer keyboard much better than I can a phone “keyboard.” You may disagree, which is fine with me. That is my opinion. I am a good typist, not so much of a text typist via phone keyboards. By the way, as my friends all know, if you want to talk to Ron, call him, he does not text very often. (Did you read that Robin, John, Danny, Angie, Cliff, Sarah, Erin, Aaron, and all of my many other friends?)
Anyway, back to me not “whining.” If you go to the Google Messages site and log in with your Google account, click on the “Messages for Web,” use your phone to scan the QR code you will be able to receive text messages from that web page. Of course, on your phone open your Messenger app and click on the three dots in the upper right corner (the menu button) and choose “Messages for Web” and then “QR code scanner.”
Scan the code provided on the site and start texting from your PC at the website, messages.google.com. Like I said earlier, it works well, is easy to use, and costs nothing.
Have fun!
