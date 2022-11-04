Requiring a bit of arithmetic, members of the Arts Council of the Valley said they made a hodgepodge of works look cohesive for a gallery by hanging them at a uniform height “on center.”
All 88 works for its annual Artist Member Exhibition were curated to flow seamlessly from “painterly” works -- defined by sweeping brush strokes and expressive figures -- to more abstract and non-representational works, pencil and ink drawings, socially conscious art, photography, sculpture and glasswork.
Installed over two days this week at the Smith House Gallery on South Main Street, the seventh annual Arts Council of the Valley Artist Member Exhibition opens tonight at the gallery, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. during First Fridays of the Valley.
The show is a celebration of “artist members” of the Arts Council. These artists form a network that receives perks from the Arts Council, including discounts at local art suppliers and opportunities to have their work showcased.
A sampling of works from 35 local artists, both floors of Smith House Gallery are adorned with familiar pieces to the gallery, such as a selection of paintings by Marshall-based Chito Padilla, who showed "Painted Daydreams” at the gallery in July.
Other local artists featured in the show include Harrisonburg artist Quillon Hall, whose crafted, multimedia works are filled with dreamy layers of repeating patterns in paper. Hall showed “Time Out of Mind” in September at the Smith House Gallery.
A painting by David Cowardin, a Harrisonburg artist, focuses on a scene he saw while visiting the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
“Silhouettes are just really powerful things,” Cowardin said of his painting, which features shadowy figures looking out over a bright skyline. “I used that to launch me into further study and see how far I can take the images.”
The show features over-the-top jewelry created by jewelry-maker and metalsmith Chelsea Rowe, of Harrisonburg. A native of the Midwest, Rowe owns Chelsea Rowe Designs and is pursuing an master's of fine arts in metals from Virginia Commonwealth University, according to the Arts Council.
The show also features numerous faculty from James Madison University’s School of Art, Design and Art History, including art based on vintage photos of “unidentified women” from photography department head Corrine Diop and paintings by faculty emeriti Robert Bersson and Jerry Coulter.
Additionally, the show features socially engaged photos from Greg Versen, professor emeritus of social work at JMU and host of the "Blues Valley" show on WMRA public radio, along with ceramic work the size of a coffee table from Herb Weaver, an artist based in Singers Glen.
In addition to having their work showcased, local artists said being a member of the Arts Council allows them to make connections with other local creators.
“It’s a really exciting opportunity to be connected to an organization that supports artists,” said Deborah Coffey, who's showcasing a variety of works that focus on forests. “To hopefully meet other artists where conversations can happen.”
The show will remain open through the month.
