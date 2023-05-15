Arboretum Features New 'Story Walk' By Architectural Design Students

For the month of May, the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum’s new Story Walk will tell its own story.
The story walk is a new addition to the nature preserve and recreation area. It features a walking path. Every few yards is a "bookmark," containing a page of a story. The "bookmarks" are designed so they can hold a new story each season, or each month.
A group of James Madison University architectural design students designed, built and installed sixteen "bookmarks" and a Reading Roost.
The bookmarks are a special numbered signpost along a woodland trail, designed to hold one spread of a children’s 32-page picture book, a standard size. You walk along the trail, in the midst of oaks and hickories, and you stop at each signpost to read. The next bookmark is always within view, beckoning you on, keeping your attention.
“The bookmarks are at children’s level,” said Jan Sievers Mahon, arboretum director, as she led me along the trail.
When you reach the last bookmark, you’ve also arrived at the Reading Roost. The Reading Roost contains benches and two Little Free Libraries. Books for adults and for children wait in the library nooks, each one with a door to keep out rain. You can read the books there and leave them, or you can bring a book to exchange; also known as leave a book, take a book.
In the bookmarks, “books will be changed seasonally at first,” Mahon said. “And then we hope to go to every month.”
To put a book in the bookmarks, two copies can be disassembled and then laminated, before setting them up for display. In June, the inaugural children’s book will be “In a Nutshell: A Life Cycle Nature Book for Kids About Change and Growth, Ages 3-10," by Joseph Anthony, illustrated by Cris Arbo. The book follows an acorn through the seasons.
Until then, you can enjoy color print-outs of text and photographs describing the creation of the Story Walk, which is brand new. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on May 5, to celebrate the opening of the trail. I visited on May 6, which was my first time in the arboretum. After meeting up with Mahon, I followed her past a pond and yellow flowers, across a bridge, and to the Story Walk trailhead.
The Story Walk itself is a gentle, easy stroll for adults and children. The path feels spongy and the inclines varied but not challenging. And since you stop at least sixteen times along the way, you will probably never need to catch your breath.
The core idea comes from a national literacy program. This program “provides families with an outdoor, nature-inspired, on-their-own Storytime through all seasons every day of the year,” Mahon said. You can read more about it at kellogghubbard.org/storywalk.
The Edith J. Carrier Arboretum’s version got building materials from Harrisonburg’s Urban Wood reutilization program, which Design Build Dukes, the name for the JMU building group, transformed into the Story Walk.
In the bookmarks this month, we learn about the creative process and leadership of Design Build Dukes, which included JMU Professor Nick Brinen and nineteen students in his Architectural Design class. Their process took the Story Walk from ideas to completion within a semester. The collaborative and experimental nature of the work makes for an inspiring read. I enjoyed seeing the photographs of students’ early models, miniatures to spark debate and comparisons. The pages also explain how the wood was sourced from sick trees, and how a Japanese method of treating the wood was selected and performed. Chou sugi ban is a form of wood burning that offers the planks protection from insects and moisture. The result is an unusual black finish. In addition, Japanese joinery was used in the Reading Roost seating.
Children will relate to this story of students designing, sawing, gluing and digging. The pages contain simple language, and offer cute illustrations of families and friends in nature, of butterflies, and of students using construction tools. Parents can explain that students were encouraged to play with many different ideas, and that with time and as a group they chose their favorite ones.
From the Story Walk, I visited the nearby At Home in the Woods Family Garden, an area of nature play with stations placed perfect distances apart, giving a sense of both exploration and coziness. Artwork made from children’s drawings hangs from a clothesline. A trail leads from a chalkboard to a gigantic spider web for children and to a nest with eggs. From the fairy house to a troll beside a bridge, there is magic to be imagined.
The Edith J. Carrier Arboretum is open every day, all-year round, dawn to dusk. Entrance is free. Bathrooms and water fountains are easily available.
