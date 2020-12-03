The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham will host its third annual Santa Run, Walk N’ Roll, but this year’s event will be virtual, according to a press release from the organization.
The event, which will take place from Dec. 13-19, encourages participants to run, walk or roll in wheelchairs for a distance of 1K or 5K anywhere in the United States. Arc will provide Santa suits for adults and elf ears for children who sign up for the event at https://tinyurl.com/SantaRun2020.
Deadline to register is Dec. 11.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.