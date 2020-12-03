120719_dnr_ParadeA1Secondary
Buy Now

Participants in the annual Santa Run make their way down Main Street before the start of last year's Harrisonburg Holiday Parade.

 Daniel Lin / DN-R

The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham will host its third annual Santa Run, Walk N’ Roll, but this year’s event will be virtual, according to a press release from the organization.

The event, which will take place from Dec. 13-19, encourages participants to run, walk or roll in wheelchairs for a distance of 1K or 5K anywhere in the United States. Arc will provide Santa suits for adults and elf ears for children who sign up for the event at https://tinyurl.com/SantaRun2020.

Deadline to register is Dec. 11.

— Staff Reports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.