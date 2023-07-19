A new mural is brightening up the west side of the Texas Inn building in Downtown Harrisonburg thanks to local artist Gemma Amendola and generous community donations.
Saudi Arabian-born Amendola was educated in Switzerland, with higher learning in visual art and teaching in the United States, receiving an Master’s in illustration design from the Savannah College of Art and Design, and after becoming a U.S. citizen in 2013, Amendola moved around the country teaching art from Michigan to Washington and now in Virginia, settling in Harrisonburg in 2018.
After becoming an artist member of Oasis Gallery, Amendola undertook a project with them to apply for a grant to create a mural.
“I got together with Barbara Camph and [Oasis Gallery] and said what if we do a mural to go with this grant?” Amendola said. “The grant said we needed to find a wall and get permission from the owners, so right by Oasis is the Texas Inn, and there’s this big beautiful white wall, and I was thinking, it’s perfect. The wall really invited me.”
Setting to work with the owners of Texas Inn, Amendola began to sketch out ideas that would not only brighten up the street and be an artistic challenge for her but would also appeal to the diners’ owners and customers.
“I talked to them about what they would like to see on there. He liked the retro, ‘50s diner-type style,” Amendola said. “I came up with a few designs and this is the one that I wanted. He picked the one that I wanted.”
Ultimately not being awarded the original grant Oasis and Amendola had applied for didn’t slow the work down because they recieved donations from the art community in the area, including a fundraiser held at Court Square Theater.
“We put everything together and got the permissions, got the plan, and then I did not get the grant. We’d worked really hard and even the building owner was really disappointed,” Amendola said. “Through Oasis we set up a GoFundMe, and they know a lot of people through the arts that were willing to donate money towards it. This is kind of fun because instead of a small panel of judges, we got the whole community behind me wanting it. So it was a fun way of doing that. We did it anyways.”
The new artwork is 10 feet wide by 20 feet high and took the artist a week to paint, working through some very harsh conditions.
“Maybe I would have had it done a little earlier, but it rained on Sunday. I can only work in the morning because around noon the sun would start hitting it. The sun hits the mural and reflects onto my face. I got up there about 7 a.m. in the morning and would paint from 7 a.m. to about noon,” Amendola said.
While the painting itself took only a week, Amendola described a lengthy process of design and consultation — from concept drawings to color choices, mapping out the design and transferring from a sketchbook to a 20-foot high wall.
In a testament to the local business community’s reaction to the artwork, Amendola reveals that she has already received a commission for another downtown mural from a yet-to-be-named eatery.
Now that the work is complete, Amendola has high hopes for its effect on the community of Harrisonburg, considering what feeling viewers will have when seeing the work.
“I hope they get the same feeling that I got, that [Harrisonburg] really is a cool city. It really does have great places, good shops and great places to eat,” she said.
Oasis Gallery, of which Gemma Amendola is a member, is located opposite the mural at 103 S. Main Street on the corner of Water and Main streets and is open every day Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m – 6 p.m, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m – 7 p.m.
For more information on the gallery, projects, artist members, and an online store visit www.oasisfineartandcraft.org.
