Barbara Camph, a local artist, said she left a comfortable desk job to travel the globe after she and her husband, Tom Camph, had what she called a combined mid-life crisis.
“He was an adventurous spirit,” Camph said of her late husband. “He had a lot more courage than I did. I wouldn’t have the courage to leave the corporate world and the wonderful job I had and try something new with no guarantees.”
Camph, a member artist at OASIS Fine Art & Craft, has been a full-time stained glass artist for over 20 years. Camph is also a world traveler, building bridges across countries and vast stretches of space while connecting artists with the community in Harrisonburg.
While living in Portugal from the mid-1990s to mid-2000s, Camph said she became a prominent stained glass artist and designer there, while her husband, formerly an engineer, built furniture in the studio they shared. Camph was also a founding member of ArtXelb, an artist’s collaborative in Silves, Portugal.
After Portugal, the Camphs moved to Panama, where Barbara Camph was ingrained in the community, especially through designing stained glass church windows in El Valle. She received funding to teach stained glass to members of the community there.
“I’m still friends with a lot of the people,” Camph said. “I cherish those friendships.”
With gallery space at OASIS, an artist-run gallery in downtown Harrisonburg, and creating public artworks, Camph is hailed as a community-builder, connecting organizations with their missing pieces since she moved to the area.
“She’s the one that really keeps us going because she’s the major force behind it,” said Sarah Lock, a member of OASIS and local silversmith. “She’s like a super executive secretary. That was what she was in her corporate life. She’s really good at keeping us straight with those kinds of things.”
Rebecca Brydge, owner of BrydgeWorks Glass, a stained-glass workshop and gift shop along Va. 42 on the north side of Harrisonburg, said Camph helped out a lot when they first opened a handful of years ago. Camph was one of the first customers and helped test out a new kiln.
“I was a little afraid to fire it up,” Brydge said. “So Barbara came and the three of us experimented with the kiln. She’s been a big part of our process.”
Camph said she got into stained glass because there were many artists in her family but she wasn’t good at things like drawing and painting.
“It was just something where there were endless possibilities, endless possibilities,” Camph said. “I wasn’t really good at drawing. Painting doesn’t interest me.”
Her studio contains everything she needs. It’s cluttered with bits of glass, tools and finished projects, which she hangs from the ceiling because she is “short” and won’t bump her head on them.
Working with jagged edges, she said people ask if she gets injured often. Camph said she’s gotten a bad burn from picking up a hot soldering iron. As for minor cuts and scrapes, she said they happen every time she works with glass.
Camph uses the Tiffany method of assembling stained glass. Brydgeworks teaches classes in this method, which involves cutting and shaping pieces of glass, lining the edges with copper foil and soldering the pieces together.
For her public artworks, including two mosaics in downtown Harrisonburg, Camph enlisted the help of local students. For a mosaic on the Water Street side of OASIS, Camph taught local students how to do mosaic and enlisted them to spell the word "love" in languages they spoke at home.
Camph also created the “Plastic Waste Blues” mosaic for Earth Day Every Day of Harrisonburg, using the input of local students for the design, according to the Earth Day Every Day website.
Camph and Lock created a set of “peace poles” for the grand opening of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on April 23. Members of the community were invited to write encouraging messages on the poles, which decorate the front of the store.
Camph said she will have a showcase with another artist at OASIS later in the summer. Additionally, she’s participating in this year’s Harrisonburg Music Teachers Association fundraiser, a sale of repurposed Yamaha drums. Camph's art is on display and for sale in her gallery space at OASIS.
“Talk about a creative mind,” Brydge said. “She’s all over the place in the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.