Starting May 1, Hotel Madison in Harrisonburg will host Artists for Ukraine — in conjunction with Arts Council of the Valley— a unique fundraising effort featuring artworks by local creators to benefit the International Rescue Committee.
Local artist and volunteer with Artists for Ukraine Bob Bersson is currently working hard to coordinate the works on offer, taking donations and planning the display on behalf of over 50 local artists for a special two-month show of artworks for purchase on the mezzanine of Hotel Madison, to raise money in support of refugees from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The program will also include two extended offers on the two First Fridays of the Run, May 5 and June 2. First Fridays is an initiative of the Arts Council of the Valley that opens a wide range of spaces for special arts events each month. The first Fridays of May and June will feature an expanded offer of artworks in this show, all for purchase from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., including paintings, drawings, ceramics, and jewelry, along with live music from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the lobby of the hotel from Jane Cox on May 5 and Ukrainian-American Alex Lagoda on June 2.
“I like when art is not just for a wealthy elite,” Bersson said, “but when it can serve a really good cause.”
Since early 2022, Artists for Ukraine has raised over $10,000 to support a variety of refugee relief efforts, through a series of shows in venues around the county. This event is the second hosted by Hotel Madison and the work is sure to continue beyond this show. The work of “Artists for Ukraine” continues to be essential due to the ongoing need for humanitarian support for those fleeing the conflict.
For the Hotel Madison show, through the whole of May and June, the public will be able to view the work at the hotel and purchase pieces at bargain prices for the fundraising effort, with all proceeds going to the International Rescue Committee, an organization founded at the call of Albert Einstein in 1933. Now working in over 40 crisis-affected countries the IRC supports health care and education initiatives for those affected by crises, and in 2021 reached over 31 million people.
The Shenandoah Valley has a long history of welcoming and supporting refugees, dating back to the early 1800s when Jewish settlers fleeing oppression in Russia and Eastern Europe arrived. Since that time the community has welcomed people from troubled areas around the world including Jordan, Syria, Russia and even Ukrainians during the 1990s. This show is an opportunity to not only acquire some high-quality artwork but to continue the tradition of this community being one that supports others in their time of need.
Bersson, an artist with many years experience of supporting important social causes, explained why this work is so important.
“With my Jewish heritage, I can really appreciate refugees, those who’ve been discriminated against or those caught up in war and experiencing destruction in their communities,” he said.
Bersson’s commitment along with a keen eye for quality artwork makes him the ideal facilitator to connect working artists with the community for a worthwhile cause.
“It really calls to me,” he said.
For more information on the event, Artists for Ukraine, or other ways to support please contact Bob Bersson, RDBersson@gmail.com, or 540-209-7835. Members of the public who would like to attend either the First Friday events or see the works on offer throughout May and June should use the Hotel Madison parking deck on Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
For more information about the International Rescue Committee visit www.rescue.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.