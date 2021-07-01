The Arts Council of the Valley announced the Smith House Galleries will be opening two exhibitions on Friday entitled "Hilos en Común (Common Threads)" and "The Keepers of Secret Selves: Photography as a Counter-Narrative to Ageism." There will be an opening reception for the exhibits at the gallery on South Main Street during First Fridays Downtown from 5 to 7 p.m.
"Hilos en Común," a group exhibition, features quilts from local women who gather to sew and share stories and will be on display until July 30. "The Keepers of Secret Selves", a black-and-white photography collection by Deborah Pugh, will be on display until Aug. 27. The collection is inspired by the timeless beauty of an older couple holding hands in a park, according to a press release.
The exhibitions will be viewable on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays beginning July 7. Both exhibitions are viewable online through the Arts Council Facebook page and website.
— Staff Report
