Sometimes, you just have to go out. Like, in the car.
To the grocery store, the creamery, the county dumpster, the plant nursery.
About a week ago, I began to have a sense of urgency about picking up personal belongings from my office. Not to mention removing perishable items from the refrigerator.
I hadn’t been there in two months.
My workplace is about 20 miles — a 30-minute drive — from my home. I figure I’m saving $100 per month in gas and 700 miles of wear on my car.
Driving the familiar route is different without all the usual traffic. Still, lots of humans are out and about carrying on with essential business.
Passing downtown restaurants and other small businesses, it doesn’t seem fair that they’re empty or with an owner and maybe an employee filling orders for a few curbside pickups, while corporate grocery stores and big-box department stores are bustling with cars and shoppers.
Stepping into my workplace, it’s obvious the cleaning person has been there. The place is shining. Not a speck of dust, not a paper scrap, not a food crumb, anywhere.
The waste baskets are lined with brand-new bags.
All of our office doors are open.
There on the conference table is the large bottle of hand sanitizer we’d used during our last week there.
I scan my office for what I want to bring home and fill my tote bag with a chart about writing learning objectives, a bottle of stevia, my tack hammer, a tablet device, two boxes of Lyons tea and a box of green tea.
I stare at my gel pen and tea candle, considering.
Should I bring home my standing desk contraption? Working at home, I tend to move around more anyway, to let the dog out, throw wet clothes in the dryer, make a cup of tea, get the mail, go outdoors for a five-minute walk, fix lunch, make my bed, check what the dog is barking at, make myself presentable for a Zoom meeting.
No, I don’t need it.
The pillows on my loveseat are tumbled out of place. The cleaning person must have vacuumed the furniture.
This lady went to town on the place.
I erase my last weekly schedule from the small whiteboard on my door and drew a big question mark.
When will we go back to work at the office?
My colleagues and I realized a few weeks ago that we were missing the minor interactions that go on during the day. Popping into each other’s offices to bounce ideas off each other, ask about upcoming projects or get clarification on an expectation.
And the chit chat. Did you have a good weekend? How are your kids doing? Did you finish (that home improvement project)? What book are you reading? See any good movies lately?
As it turns out, I only hate small talk when I don’t miss it.
Zoom meetings are a convenient way to meet with colleagues and committees, but I do grow weary of them. I’d love to take advantage of all the free concerts, performances and workshops being offered during this time, but after a day of staring at a computer screen, I just want to do things like prepare a meal, plant flowers or read a real book.
Before leaving the office, I check out the refrigerator. I remove expired half-and-half, coffee creamers and cheese sticks. At least the cleaning person will have some trash to empty.
My critical task completed, I grab my bag of belongings, turn out the lights and lock the door behind me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.