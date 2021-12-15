Downtown had a magical feeling to it last weekend.
The jingle of sleigh bells clinked through the air while horse-drawn carriages clopped down Main Street.
As part of its Winter Wonderfest on Saturday, Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance put on the annual cookie tour, a confectionery adventure through local businesses.
“We just need a little more joy in our lives these days. We’re hearty people here, so we just bundle up and walk around outside and stop into some businesses,” said Andrea Dono, HDR executive director.
Participants got a box from HDR with instructions on where to find each cookie.
They followed a map at their own pace, tracing from Mashita to Glen’s Fair Price Store to the Explore More Discovery Museum and to the Hardesty-Higgins House Visitor Center.
Tourists discovered a unique cookie at the 12 stops on the tour.
The individually wrapped cookies came in a variety of holiday shapes and flavors.
The bakery at Magpie Diner created a glazed gingerbread cookie. The soft square of dough was stamped with a star design and coated in a frosty glaze.
Each baker produced a minimum of 200 cookies for the tour. To make all those cookies, Sugar and Bean Baking Co. prepared over 30 pounds of its double chocolate espresso dough, according to the business’ Instagram account.
Heritage Bakery and Café, which has baked for at least the last two editions of the Cookie Tour, created fruit cake-themed snowball cookies. The cookies were based on an old family recipe.
“This was a staple growing up. [It has] orange zest, walnuts and spices. They’re incredible,” said Isabelle Vento, co-owner. “It’s exciting. It’s such a cool event [HDR] puts on.”
Mashita chef Mikey Reisenberg developed a miso peanut butter cookie. He said the cookie had a surprising nutty and savory hint to it, thanks to the miso, a Japanese seasoning.
“It makes for a completely different feel for the dessert. [Miso] pairs nicely with the peanut butter because it does take on a nutty characteristic as it ferments. A lasting umami richness kind of carries through as you finish the cookie,” Reisenberg said.
The Strite’s Donuts mobile served cranberry orange donuts, technically not a cookie, but still festive.
By the end of the tour, the box of cookies could make a plate fit for Santa or the perfect addition to a Christmas party.
For those who couldn’t participate in the tour, some bakeries offered extras of the limited-edition cookies. Bella Gelato offers a white chocolate and raspberry cutout Linzer cookie, according to its Instagram account.
The business owners who hosted stops on the tour agreed they were happy to be part of an event that stirs up their business with the community.
“We oftentimes work with the Downtown Renaissance and nonprofits for any kind of event that makes it so we can give back to the community,” Reisenberg said.
