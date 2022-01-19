The Bakery at Magpie is famous for its vanilla braid.
By noon on Friday, it had already sold out of the European-style pastry.
A customer bought out the supply to bring to hospital staff for an afternoon treat.
Having freshly made breads and pastries is a dream that Kirsten Moore, owner of Magpie Diner, said she wanted to turn into a reality.
While opening the diner in the summer of 2020, Moore opened the Bakery at Magpie, an in-house bakery with its own entrance.
Along with preparing all the breads the diner-inspired brunch restaurant uses, Moore, who spent time overseas, wanted to bring the experience of European-style pastries to Harrisonburg.
“The pastries go so well with the coffee, breakfast idea,” Moore said. “There are so many places in Europe where breakfast is coffee and a croissant and that’s it.”
Tucked between the diner and Chestnut Ridge Coffee Roasters, the tiny, women-run bakery cranks out approximately 19 boules, or loaves, of sourdough each day and 150 individual pastries.
“At the end of a day, our fridge is full with trays of pastries and sourdough to be baked the next day,” said Rachel Herr, head baker.
Essentials include milk bread, a soft white loaf used for things like French toast and sandwiches, buns and a variety of pies, another request of Moore’s for the bakery.
“It’s a diner. You’ve got to have pie,” Herr said.
Hired by Moore when the bakery first opened, Herr developed the bakery's croissant dough and called it her “baby.”
Making the pastry dough from scratch takes more than three days from start to finish.
The result is a flaky with buttery layers that look like the pages of a book, with a flavor that only comes from being freshly baked.
It's used as a base for all the different pastries the bakery makes, including a chai bun, chocolate croissant and the famous vanilla braid.
Strips of croissant dough are braided and coated in a simple vanilla glaze to make the pastry.
A classy cousin of a glazed doughnut, the treat has become one of the bakery’s best sellers.
“When you overthink something, people don’t end up wanting it,” Herr said. “Sometimes when things come organically, that’s the best way.”
Herr said the pastry started as an easy way to repurpose croissant scraps, long strips of dough.
While the vanilla braid came from a simple innovation, Herr, who formerly worked as a pastry chef at the Local Chop and Grill House, brings a meticulous and investigative energy to the bakery.
Describing sourdough like a scientist, Herr said the bread starts with a natural fermentation process that pulls “wild yeast” from the air.
Herr said the operation requires a lot of training, with specialized jobs happening around the clock.
Every night someone must come in and check on the sourdough starter, a mix of flour and water that ferments over time by pulling "wild" strains of yeast from the air.
Some bakeries might use yeast or add yeast to sourdough. Herr, who also studied art in college and does intricate hand-quilting in her free time, said the flavor of true sourdough is really special.
“It gives it this flavor that’s deeper [with a] very slight tang. It doesn’t taste sour really, but it has tangy depth of flavor that conventional yeast doesn’t give,” Herr said.
The large round boules feature caramelized crust marked with a square hatch pattern.
They hardly had time to rest on the shelf before being bagged and purchased by customers.
Regulars and new customers still streamed in and out of the glass doors of the bakery, picking up the loaves, along with flaky chocolate croissants, chai buns and rustic cookies.
“People line up for the [bakery] like they do for the diner,” Moore said. “We just don’t have [this] kind of vibe anywhere [else].”
Kyle Lawrence, a regular customer, works above Magpie in a co-working space called the Perch, which Moore opened along with the other businesses.
Lawrence said the bakery's sourdough has become a staple in his home.
“That’s the loaf of bread we eat at home every week now,” Lawrence said. “I buy at least one or two loaves a week.”
He said he likes knowing the bread is made locally.
“It’s amazing,” Lawrence said. “Having fresh-baked things every day.”
