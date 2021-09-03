Welding might be a technical skill, but Michael Hough, associate professor of art at Bridgewater College, said melting metals and sticking them together can be just plain fun.
“I love welding thick stuff, because you can do no wrong,” Hough said. “Once the coffee has kind of wore off and I’m actually calm enough and I make the perfect weld, I know, when I get done, I am like, ‘That was perfect.’ [The welds] liked me."
Hough opened an exhibit with his work, Sabbatical Works 3, on Monday at the Beverly-Perdue Gallery at Bridgewater College, in which he has taken scrap metals salvaged from heavy machinery and transformed them into 18 seemingly weightless forms gracing the space on the first level of the Forrer Learning Commons.
Hough, gallery director for Beverly-Perdue, dramatically lit the show that he installed by angling the lights across the room instead of straight down, casting shadows from the swirling curves and blocky columns of his sculptures onto the stark white walls of the space.
“I purposefully [drew] the lights all the way across the room instead of facing down,” Hough said. “It was 100% intentional.”
The works were all created during Hough’s fall 2020 sabbatical, which he tailored around art parks, something he said he’s always wanted to see. In spite of the pandemic, Hough took a six-week road trip all over the United States exploring parks designed specifically for sculpture, including the world’s largest scrap metal sculpture, “Dr. Evermor’s Forevertron,” by Tom Every in Sumpter, Wis.
“I like the machine, so the elements that had a previous life that were something before,” Hough said. “I like the machine parts themselves. They just bring a story; they bring a narrative to the work.”
Hough said seeing these works and meeting sculptors around the country energized him to create the designs in the show.
“I came back to the studio, and I was just completely energized after running in to people like that, and it happened three or four times during the trip,” Hough said. “I love circles. I love circular forms. They’re so easy to play with. I really had to push myself to do one [sculpture] that was rectilinear.”
Hough said his inspiration for the work comes from the past lives of the machinery he uses, finding circular forms to “play with,” and the elegance that comes from a free-flowing sculpture with a small, heavy base.
“Like a wine glass, a [narrow base] gives an elegance and almost a weightlessness. Now, almost every piece has a narrow base and then grows from there. It definitely gives me quite a bit of leeway in terms of openness.”
Hough, who teaches a sculpture class and installs the shows at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, said the title of the show is Sabbatical Works 3 because it was made during his third sabbatical. Hough said this was his third and “hopefully” last sabbatical, since professors may apply for sabbaticals every seven years and he hopes to retire before then.
“This is what sabbaticals should be all about,” said Cleveland Morris, a full-time artist from Staunton and friend of Hough’s. “Something directed by new instincts and then sharing it with the students. We’ve known each other a long time, and Michael’s always had a playful sense. He’s that child artist that we all aspire to be. But I think he’s developed here a sense of elegance and maturity that I am particularly drawn to.”
Students of Hough's and faculty members came to the artist’s talk, including senior digital media arts majors Adrielle Benner and Ryanna Power, who asked thoughtful questions during the talk.
“There’s a lot of crossovers between like design principles and the art forms I see here,” Benner said. “Hough is my drawing teacher, so it’s really interesting to see how he embodies what he teaches us in his own work. The professors [at Bridgewater] are so invested in their students’ well-being and professional careers that we also like to invest in them.”
Rippa Sehgal, instructor of chemistry, made time to come to the opening, and said the sculptures reminded her of the proteins works in the chemistry department.
“[There’s a] little bit [of] art [in the chemistry department] as well because you know I’m dealing with proteins, so we always saw the protein structures and they are kind of art,” Sehgal said.
After the exhibition at the Beverly-Perdue Gallery closes, Hough said he’ll show more sculptures at the Smith House Galleries in October. The sculptures currently on display in front of Smith House are works of Hough’s, which he said he will replace with new works inspired by his sabbatical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.