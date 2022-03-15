During his struggle to end the racial policy of apartheid in his country, former South African President Nelson Mandela took refuge in music.
A lyceum concert at Bridgewater College will feature songs by two of Mandela’s favorite composers, George Frideric Handel and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
The New Orchestra of Washington will perform “Madiba: Watching the Sunset,” a tribute to Mandela, at the college’s Concert Hall in the Carter Center for Worship and Music on Friday at 7 p.m.
Arias by Handel will be performed by South African countertenor Roger O. Isaacs.
The show will also include a world premiere by South African composer Mokale Koapeng and a performance of his work, “Yixesha! Ke Nako,” which means “The Time is Now.”
At 6 p.m., there will be a public discussion between Koapeng and New Orchestra conductor Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez about Koapeng’s musical influences and Mandela’s legacy. Both the performance and the discussion are free and open to the public.
— Staff Report
