Many of you thanked me by using the link I set out last week regarding grocery tech. Thanks for using it and for those who emailed. And as for the link again, here you go, ghtech.site/Walmart. Once again, if you use that specific link you will get $10 off of your first order if it is over $50.
Now on to a subject we have all heard much about over the past year, COVID, COVID-19, coronavirus, the pandemic, etc. I have not written about it since I am not a medical professional but a tech geek. I will not write about the dangers, number of cases, deaths, defenses, or any of the other bad news we hear concerning this topic every day. However, there is an interesting app for your phone that I have been testing since it came out on Aug. .
Covidwise was created by the Virginia Department of Health in partnerships with Google and Apple. This smartphone app is available to all Virginians on Google Play and in the iPhone App Store. It is the official Virginia Exposure Notification System that has now been taken up by other states, with some changes made by each locale. Here is a shortened link if you wish to visit the Virginia.Gov site for more information on Covidwise, ghtech.site/covid.
Once you download and install it on your phone by going to your phone store and searching for “Covidwise” it will ask you a few innocuous questions and start right away. The way it works is people who have tested positive for the coronavirus will input that into their COVID app. When you are near them their phone will send a notification to your phone (and anyone else who has the app in the immediate area) by a very low-powered Bluetooth signal. The low-powered part is important in that it will not wear your battery out because it will constantly be searching for signals from others. The more people who use it, the better it will work.
So, what do you do if you are notified that someone nearby tested positive? Well, it depends on you. Nothing is sent to the government on either of you. Basically, it is a “friendly” reminder that you came near to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Then it is up to you. Do you get tested, tell your acquaintances that you have recently been around someone who tested positive, or do nothing? It is up to you at this point.
But what are they getting on you and others? Covidwise does not collect, use, or store any personally identifiable information or location data. The app is designed to protect your privacy. Neither your identity nor your location is shared by the app with the state or other app users. Your location is not used or collected in Covidwise. The exposure notification system is based on Bluetooth Low Energy and does not tell anyone where either you or the positive person tested are located.
This sounds rather innocuous and all I can tell you on my testing of this app is that I have never been near anyone testing positive for Covid since Aug. 6. That is the day I installed the app. Does that mean it does not work, that people I have been near have not reported positive to the test, or something else? I am not sure; I am just sharing what I have found.
