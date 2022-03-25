A local church will hold a musical benefit today for a family that lost its home to a December fire.
The concert, which will feature country gospel musicians, will benefit members of the Whitmore family, who lost their home and belongings in the fire.
The show will take place today at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 6:15 and end at 8:30, according to the flyer.
The lineup includes local musicians Ricky Hall, the Cyznick family, Michael Hoover, a "Memories of Elvis" performer and 3 in 1 Quartet, a country gospel group from Harrisonburg, the flyer said.
There are no tickets required or an admission fee but a “free will offering” will be collected, according to the flyer. All proceeds will benefit the family.
— Staff Report
