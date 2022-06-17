Best.Weekend.Ever. offers a jam-packed schedule of festival-like activities all Saturday long.
For those who can’t get enough jams, a free electronic dance concert and Best.Weekend.Ever. “after party,” HarriSYNTHburg Vol. 4, will take place at Sage Bird Ciderworks Saturday evening.
“You’ll see a lot of different stuff at the showcase on Saturday,” said Ivan Christo, a local musician who performs as Jaguardini. “A lot of it’s going to be dance-y.”
HarriSYNTHburg Vol. 4 will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday after the Best.Weekend.Ever. activities. The show will feature all local synth musicians — artists who incorporate synthesizers or electronic aspects to their music — performing outside for the first half of the night and inside for the second half.
“Synth would be anything that is digital production,” Christo said. “It includes all genres and ways of digital production.”
Jaguardini will host the show and perform music from the lo-fi synthpop and energetic darkwave genres. Four other local synth acts who will perform include the experimental “acid rave, breakcore” Onokio and “trance rave” Lemon Square, along with “arpeggio house” BODY DRAMA and Panda Star — a band that plays video game-style music, dubbed “chip shred,” and controls its synthesizers with dual Gameboys.
The event is inclusive to all styles of electronic music — as long as it doesn’t sound like it was made with all acoustic instruments.
“Stuff that sounds mechanical that doesn’t sound like it was made with acoustic instruments. It could be ambient noise, it could be techno, it could be synth pop,” Christo said.
The concert is the fourth edition of a concert series dreamed up by Christo in March 2020. After a pandemic hiatus, the series returns every other month at Sage Bird Ciderworks.
“I noticed there were lots of synth acts in Harrisonburg, but not much of an amalgamated synth scene,” Christo said.
This month, the concert coincides with Sage Bird’s release of Butts Up summer cider, which features raspberry and hops, on Friday. The drink will be available for purchase at the show, Christo said.
Known for its “secret bathroom sets,” which take place briefly from the bathroom of Sage Bird Ciderworks, HarriSYNTHburg Vol. 4’s “secret set” features poet Noah See, and is an experience that must be seen to be fully understood, Christo said.
“They kick the bathroom door open and the smoke machine floods out of the bathroom and the [artist] is sitting on the toilet. They perform their act and then they close the bathroom door and then the headliner starts,” Christo said.
