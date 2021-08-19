Ever wonder why church families are picture perfect while families in the Bible are screwed up?
I have.
Somehow — maybe to be a good “witness” — many Christians got the impression that making a good impression on outsiders was the No. 1 goal of Christianity.
In the book “This is My Body: A Memoir of Religious and Romantic Obsession,” Cameron Dezen Hammon gives readers a peek inside the world of large-church worship leaders. The need to appear sincere, skilled and consecrated. To put on a good performance.
In the meantime, she has serious issues going on in her life: a failing marriage, a texting-based emotional affair, suppression of her true self in order to fit a woman’s role.
Our impressions of the fathers and mothers of the faith — Abraham, Sarah, Isaac, Rebekah, Jacob, Rachel, David, Solomon — are shaped by the stories of their greatest feats. Yet the Bible is honest about their sins, struggles and shortcomings.
It’s not that we don’t know about these things — we do — but they are somewhat minimized, n’est pas?
As one in a family of fragile, troubled, talented, amazing humans, I need to remember that the triumphs in the lives of the saints came in the midst of suffering and sinfulness.
Out of fear, Abraham told his wife, Sarah, to lie to a local ruler in order to protect himself, saying she was his sister. Whether from obedience or enabling in a codependent relationship, Sarah lied, and was subsequently taken to the ruler’s bed. For some reason, Abraham was OK with that.
Yet God blessed them. He gave them descendants as numerous as the stars in the sky and sand in the desert. He gave them land and riches.
Of course, King David, the greatest and most beloved king in the history of Israel, was a mess. The most famous of his sins was to lie with his general’s wife, Bathsheba. Then he sent Uriah into a front-line battle, sure death, in order to keep Bathsheba for himself.
Later, David wrote Psalm 51:
"Have mercy on me, O God, according to your unfailing love; according to your great compassion blot out my transgression."
David wants his closeness with God to be restored; he asks, “Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit in me.”
That was not the end of David’s problems. His daughter, Tamar, was raped by her half-brother, Amnon. David, neglecting his parental responsibilities, did not intervene. He didn’t do anything later when his favored son, Absalom, avenged Tamar by killing Amnon. As David grew older, Absalom decided he should be king and spent years battling his father for the throne.
David’s family problems were a direct result of David’s behaviors. He was a flawed human being, right up until the end. Yet he continued to call upon God, to love and seek God.
The Bible is full of such people. It does not hide these faults and foibles from us. It’s right there in black and white. The stories are there to encourage us.
Are your parents screwed up? Did they make a lot of mistakes when raising you?
Are your kids a mess? Do you agonize over them?
And what about you? What about me? Do I, from my blind perspective, continue to make mistakes?
David found out that, “The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart, O God, you will not despise.” That’s it.
Grant me understanding, Lord, not only in my personal life, but in this new world in which we find ourselves. Thank you for courage. I ask for your mercy.
And open my eyes to your grace, grace in the midst of the mess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.