Like cutthroat television series “Top Chef America,” only one winner emerged from a Sunday evening competition at the idyllic Frieden Farms event venue in Mount Crawford.
Top Chef Harrisonburg pitted six local chefs against one another to prepare and serve the best tasting plate to over 200 guests and a panel of judges.
Dan Evans, the 35-year-old executive chef of the Ridge Room at the Hyatt Place Hotel and newcomer to the competition, beat the five other executive chefs from Harrisonburg and Rockingham County with a brie, bacon and mushroom tartlet served with shaved apple and asparagus slaw.
“Each piece was really good on its own and then when you combine them, it’s a total home run,” said Sarah Lynch, Top Chef Harrisonburg judge and owner of Staunton’s Baja Bean Café.
This year’s event raised nearly $45,000 for Blue Ridge CASA for Children, a local nonprofit that supplies children in the foster care system with court-appointed “special advocates,” who provide critical insights in the interest of the child. The total is the most the annual competition has brought in.
This year’s event included some unique prizes in a silent auction, including a private dinner with a chef for a group of four. The event also featured a “beer pool,” where attendees could buy tickets to win craft beer in a raffle format, according to organizers.
“The thing we really focused on this year was sponsorship,” said Sherri McKinney-Frantz, CEO of Blue Ridge CASA. “We had almost $34,000 raised before the event.”
Evans’ tartlet was inspired by a flatbread on the elevated menu he developed at the Ridge Room. He said he knew he wanted to work with brie and bacon for his first time competing in Top Chef Harrisonburg.
“He uses a lot of local flavors. The foods that he creates, they’re a lot of things that feel like comfort food but have a unique flair,” said Randy Harman, owner of Hyatt Place Harrisonburg and the Ridge Room.
Evans created the dish for the event, which received a weighted vote from the attendees and judges.
“I think it was pretty daring to do no meat,” Lynch said. “I don’t think that’s what won it, but [his] was the only vegetarian dish.”
Evans formerly worked as sous chef at Zynodoa Restaurant and executive chef at the Blu Spot Seafood Restaurant, both located in Staunton. He joined the Ridge Room in December when it opened and has been called a “rising star” by Harman, who owns Hyatt Place Harrisonburg along with Orden Harman.
“I wasn’t surprised at all when I heard he won top chef,” Randy Harman said. “He continues to demonstrate an ability to make menus that are palatable and delicious but also somewhat cutting-edge for the area.”
Evans, who lives in Timberville, said he enjoys trying new restaurants in his free time, along with hanging out with his girlfriend and their dog. Having worked in large and small cities around the country, including Boston, Evans said cooking in the Shenandoah Valley feels like “home.”
“This area has always felt like home,” Evans said. “It’s a moderately sized city and so close to so much. I love that it’s got a little bit of everything.”
Past winners include Brian Bogan, Tom French and David Brenneman.
“It’s funny. This is my second year and both years, [the winner] has been the newcomer,” Lynch said.
While the title is an honor, Evans said the best part of Top Chef Harrisonburg is getting to work with other chefs for a good cause.
“It was a lot of fun. I was really happy to be able to support such a good cause,” Evans said. “It was great to meet other chefs in the community.”
Harrisonburg is considered the area of highest need for court-appointed special advocates, with the most children in the foster care system out of the service area that stretches from Rockingham County to Buena Vista, McKinney-Frantz said.
The money raised by Top Chef Harrisonburg is earmarked for a staff position that exclusively serves Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, McKinney-Frantz said.
“I’m really excited to hopefully do it again next year,” Evans said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.