October always brings memories of my experience with breast cancer.
In October 2006, I underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. While many of the details of that whole experience have faded, some stand out clearly.
It began on a Wednesday morning in August. On my way into work on Interstate 81, I often prayed. On this particular morning, I heard myself asking God for a long life.
That afternoon, driving home on that same stretch of highway, my seat belt was putting a strange pressure on my right breast. Reaching down to find out what it was, I felt a lump.
“Where did that come from?” I asked aloud.
The memories tend to get jumbled after that: My primary care physician sent me for diagnostic mammograms, then — gently, empathetically — gave me the diagnosis. Then it was off to the surgeon, more images, biopsies and waiting.
In the meantime, there were tears, hugs and prayers with family members and close friends. Moments of total fear followed by waves of hope and confidence.
The waiting was the worst.
“We caught it early,” the surgeon said after all the tests had come back. “You’re going to be OK.”
“You have a strong constitution,” said my naturopathic physician. “You’ll get through this just fine.”
“You’re going to be all right,” said a woman at work with a genuine smile. “I can see it in your face.”
Yes, I was going to be OK, after the surgeries healed, after the chemotherapy, after my hair grew back, after I regained my strength.
I wrote a letter to my estranged sister to tell her about the breast cancer. A few days later, we talked on the phone. That summer she’d participated in a Walk for the Cure, two days of walking to raise money for breast cancer research. She raised more than $1,800 and walked more than a marathon. At the time, she didn't know anyone with breast cancer.
"I wasn't sure why I was doing it," she said. "Now I know why."
On the day of my surgery, my column about the diagnosis appeared in the newspaper. Over the following weeks of recuperation, I received what seemed like hundreds of cards and letters from readers.
Support meant everything to me. My husband made an excellent nurse. My kids checked in on me every day. My siblings called regularly. My church family prayed and brought meals for so many weeks we had to tell them to stop. My newsroom colleagues gave me small gifts and much heartfelt empathy.
The physical mending was difficult, so slow. I woke up the morning after surgery with a “breast” that was actually my belly fat, a gazillion stitches securing it to my chest. While it did not feel like the breast I’d lost, it was something.
The human body has amazing recuperative powers. One day you’re in intensive care, not able to get out of bed, with tubes and needles sticking into you, your blood pressure sinking, the incisions so huge … and within weeks, you’re up and about and (somewhat) active.
During all that period of my life, I never asked why. At least, not in the sense that says, “Why me, God?”
I breathe the same air, eat foods from the same soils, drink from the same aquifers, experience heartbreak and loss just like everyone else. I am a human being, just like everyone else. Should I be exempt from suffering?
When I think back on that time, that year, and all that went on, what do I feel?
Gratitude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.