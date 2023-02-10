STANLEY — Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum was the type of person to follow up with people he met on the job, to try and help them with their struggles.
His desire to connect with folks was part of the reason he left the Virginia State Police to work at the Stanley Police Department in 2016, Stanley Police Chief Ryan "Beaver" Dean said.
Winum never wanted recognition for his extra time though, and Dean didn’t find out about Winum’s impact on the community until after his passing, when people came forward with their stories.
“We found out after the fact, there’s a lot of people in town that said, ‘We miss him,’” Dean said.
Winum, 48, of Stanley, was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop on Feb. 26, 2021. Since his death, several spots in the community have been named in his honor, such as the headquarters of the Stanley Police Department, and a future playground at Hawksbill Recreation Park.
The next dedication is a bit larger, though.
On Feb. 6, the Virginia Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 1220, which was introduced by Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, and will rename the westbound bridge on Rt. 211 in Luray to the "Dominic 'Nick' J. Winum Memorial Bridge", according to Obenshain's legislative assistant Jennifer Aulgur.
“Officer Winum was killed in the line of duty almost two years ago while selflessly protecting members of his community. He was a former State Trooper and one of his favorite spots to sit while on patrol was on the westbound side of Rt. 211 outside Luray to overlook the Shenandoah River and the scenic views of the Valley. It is only fitting that this bridge be named in honor of Officer Winum,” Obenshain said on his website.
The Stanley Town Attorney at Janey and Janey posed the idea for the bridge dedication, according to Stanley Town Manager Terry Pettit.
After running the idea by Winum's wife, Kara Winum, and the Town Council, town staff put together an official resolution.
The Stanley Town Council passed the resolution for the bridge renaming on Oct. 12. The Page County Board of Supervisors passed the resolution on Nov. 7. The bill will go to the House of Representatives next.
Construction details are being worked out now, Pettit said.
"He was well-loved in our community. He made a huge impact on the people he talked to," Pettit said.
After Winum's passing, people started coming to the department to share stories about him, Dean said. Some said he would sit and pray with them, or talk to them about their addictions and hardships.
"It still happens to this day," Dean said.
Some people that Winum wrote tickets for and arrested ended up donating to his family's GoFundMe after his passing, Dean said. Those same folks will now shake Stanley officers' hands.
Winum opened up communication between the public and the department, Dean said.
The Stanley Police Department raised around $40,000 to help fund a playground that will be named in Winum's honor at Hawksbill Recreation Park in Stanley. Where Angels Play Foundation, a New Jersey-based nonprofit that builds playgrounds, will be covering the rest of the costs.
Starting May 31, 100 volunteers from across the country will be volunteering to help construct the playground — and the community can join as well, Dean said.
"This is the time to come together with everybody, and be a part of something involved with Nick that's gonna be around a long time," Dean said.
While the plans aren't solidified yet, the playground is going to have features and engravings specific to Winum, Dean said.
The official playground dedication is slated for June 3.
"Nick was sort of the peacekeeper. I never got a single complaint on him as far as I can remember," Dean said. "He had compassion and mercy for people; he really did."
