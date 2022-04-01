Three choirs from Bridgewater College will perform together for free concerts this weekend.
Both performances will take place on Sunday. The first concert will begin at 11:15 a.m. at Mount Olive Brethren Church in McGaheysville. The second performance will take place in the Carter Center for Worship and Music on the college’s campus at 3 p.m.
The choirs include the Treble Choir, the Chorale and the Concert Choir. The ensembles will be accompanied by student and faculty musicians. The music will focus on the power of peace and includes religious and folk pieces.
Both performances are free and open to the public.
— Staff Report
