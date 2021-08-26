Larry Taylor, professor of music at Bridgewater College, will perform a faculty organ recital Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in the concert hall at the Carter Center for Worship and Music on the college’s campus, according to a press release.
The recital features works by Charles Villiers Stanford, Herbert Howells, Percy Whitlock and William Mathias, along with transcriptions of songs by the Beatles, Adele and Led Zeppelin, the release says. In addition to solos on the organ, Taylor will accompany the 1921 silent short film “The Haunted House” on the organ.
This event is free and open to the public. Proper mask-wearing is required for all vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals when indoors in public areas of campus, per CDC guidelines.
— Staff Report
