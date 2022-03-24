On Feb. 15, a local marching band was invited to perform in London.
Bridgewater College’s Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band was invited to perform at the London New Year’s Day Parade and Festival, which will take place on Jan. 1, 2023, according to a press release.
The college’s Symphonic Band, a student band that plays concert pieces and does not march, is holding a benefit concert on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the college’s Cole Hall to help defray the costs of travel for the students in the marching band, according to the release.
Bridgewater alumna Judy Nolan Henneberger is offering to match donations up to $10,000 to support the trip, according to a press release. The concert is accepting optional donations for admission and collecting donations online at bridgewater.edu/give, by typing “Screamin’ Eagles London Trip” in the designation field.
The student band directed by Christine Carrillo, associate professor of music at the college, will perform seven songs at the show, including some composed by alumni of the college.
Songs in the concert will include regional folk song “Shenandoah,” arranged by Omar Thomas. According to the press release, the band will also perform “When Peace Like a River,” an arrangement of the hymn, “It is Well with My Soul,” by alumnus Gary Fagan. It is a song honoring officers John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson, who were shot and killed on campus on Feb. 1.
“This particular hymn seemed very appropriate as the basis for the piece,” Fagan said in the release. “The text speaks to the fact that even when tragedy occurs, we keep our faith and find strength in God. It is a hymn of hope and encouragement even in the darkest of times.”
