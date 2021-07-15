A plume of thick, black smoke wafted into the air and a whistle sounded from a late-1800s Geiser Manufacturing Co. Peerless coal-powered steam traction engine as it did practice loops at the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company’s lawn party grounds Wednesday.
“These guys wait all year to get their steam engines up and running,” said Josh Shank, co-chair of the lawn party. “They’ll take any excuse.”
Farmers from across the county scoured their barns to find inherited farm equipment to enter into an antique tractor pull and parade, a highlight of the 82nd lawn party, which returned Wednesday and runs through Saturday, with a variety of classic games, events and rides for all ages.
The festivities started with a kids’ pedal tractor pull at 6 p.m. followed by an antique tractor pull today at 2 p.m., with multiple weight classes. The tractors pull weighted sleds that get heavier the further the tractor goes.
“You’re in a farming community,” said Charlie Craun, former lawn party chairman. “Almost everybody has a barn with a couple of old tractors in it. A lot of them are inherited, and it’s a popular hobby to restore old tractors.”
More than 150 antique tractors and steam engines line the lawn party grounds. Individuals often submit multiple antique tractors and engines into the show and fill out placards with the horsepower and year it was manufactured. Many are involved in Bridgewater Steam and Gas.
Some of these relics come from families who’ve owned the engines for generations, and can be worth anywhere from $30,000 to upwards of $50,000.
The festivities continue Friday with the Firemen’s Parade starting at 7 p.m., which runs along Main Street. On Saturday, an antique car show starts at 9 a.m., breakfast will be available for purchase from 9 to 11 a.m., and an antique car and tractor parade is scheduled for 6 p.m.
There’s a bandstand at the lawn party grounds, and a different local band will perform every night, including singer-songwriter Caleb Bailey, variety cover bands Danczet and Friday Night Special, and classic country covers by Big City Band.
There’s a selection of carnival games, including a cake walk and balloon darts with prizes. There are also carnival rides, including a Ferris wheel.
Food and beverages including fried ham sandwiches, hot dogs, kettle corn, fried chicken, white beans and lemonade will be available for purchase. All the food is prepared and distributed by a team of 50-plus volunteers.
Margaret Miller, president of the Ladies Auxiliary, has been involved with food preparation for the lawn party since 1987 and runs a tight ship.
“We are doing pretty well here,” Miller said. “And we are excited to be back.”
The lawn party is the primary fundraiser for the department. In 2020, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the fire company put on two “drive-thru” food fundraisers, selling boxes of fried chicken from the kitchen of the firehouse.
“Some of our fire engines are very old,” Shank said. “We need the money, and we appreciate the community members who come out to the event.”
The lawn party itself is an antiquity, having been run by generations of Bridgewater volunteer firefighters, the Ladies Auxiliary and Bridgewater Steam and Gas.
“If it isn’t broke, we don’t fix it,” Craun said. “A lot of what we do as organizers is facilitate the event, and it has really taken on a life of its own. We’re expecting a big turnout this year.”
Parking is available at Turner Ashby High School, with shuttles running back and forth to the lawn party grounds. Only handicapped-accessible parking is available on the grounds.
