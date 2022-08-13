BROADWAY — Though a local artist worked as a manager for a well-known gallery in Washington, D.C., for many years, these days, she doesn’t display her works in public galleries.
Martha Henderson, 86, worked at Mickelson’s Fine Picture Framing and Gallery in Washington, D.C., for nearly 40 years, overseeing gallery installations, art curation and framing as gallery manager before it was sold in 1999.
“The boys died, and it was sold. So, that’s the way it goes,” Henderson said.
A prolific plein air and oil painter, Henderson does display numerous works from throughout her career on the walls of her home in Broadway, including a recent painting inspired by the pain of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May.
Like an art gallery docent, Henderson gives occasional tours of her home to friends and family. For a tour in July, Henderson wore jeans and a linen shirt and blue colored-glass earrings that dangled below her short-cut hair, transcending the house’s staircases.
The walls of Henderson’s single-family home in Broadway are filled with framed works of her own hand or of artists she admired from her travels to Florida, West Virginia, regions throughout Italy and more.
Beginning in the foyer of the house she bought a few decades ago with her husband, who recently moved into a facility for memory care, vibrant framed oil paintings splash the walls in sturdy gilt frames.
Not for lack of notoriety, Henderson — a former artist in residence at the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum at James Madison University and an award-winning painter who has been involved with the Washington Plein Air Society and the American Impressionist Society -- doesn’t display in public galleries because she said it's become too much work.
“I used to be in some co-op galleries, but I don’t want to do that anymore,” Henderson said. “You have to set the gallery and I don’t want to do that. I love the people, I just don’t want to do it.”
After the tour traces through a first-level “bathroom gallery,” with more of Henderson’s bold oil paintings from her long career, her living room features some original paintings from artists Henderson liked at the Mickelson Gallery.
While she couldn’t afford to buy a piece of his art, Henderson said she has letters from the legendary Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher, who is known for his prints inspired by mathematics, including confounding stairways in “Relativity,” a lithograph print from 1953, or tessellations of birds in his 1938 woodcut print “Day and Night.”
A native of the Fulks Run area, Henderson said she’s been plein air painting since she was a teenager. Lots of the paintings in her home feature scenes from Mathias, W.Va., including the historic Mathias House.
“I set up the flowers and paint them in real life. I don’t copy [photographs] or anything like that,” Henderson said. “That’s just not my thing.”
An upstairs bedroom features cobalt paintings of elephant garlic, something her husband liked to grow in their garden. These paintings are going to her daughter, who lives on the West Coast, Henderson said.
An entire upstairs hallway is filled with works in progress, papers and canvases clipped up on the walls, all recent works. Henderson remains an active painter.
Henderson does less plein air these days because it requires her to be outside in the heat and elements for long hours. She has been painting for so long, sometimes she creates the arrangements or imagines scenes in her mind then puts them down on a canvas, remembering scenes from trips to Italy and putting them down on canvases.
She teaches oil painting fundamentals to a select handful of students in an upstairs studio space, brightly lit from a large window and creative energy filling the triangular space beneath the sloped “bonus room” ceiling.
In this space, Henderson transfigures abstract lines and curves into dreamlike representations of everyday objects and flowers she arranges herself.
A traditional technique for oil paintings, Henderson said she coats most of a fresh canvas in a base color that represents an emotion, like orange for a warm mountain hike with figures added in that graces her breakfast area.
Even when she was a child, Henderson would find things in nature that had pigments and play around with those things, crushing different colored leaves or flower petals on rocks.
Henderson also uses her garage as a studio when the weather is decent. Rolling up the big bay door, the left wall is covered in a giant mural Henderson painted directly on the drywall a few years ago. The mural is Henderson’s interpretation of the area stretching from Fulks Run to Broadway.
Henderson also has a large canvas displayed in her garage, featuring bright yellow flowers on a deep green background, a painting inspired by a real bush in her front garden.
Saddened by the news of the Uvalde school shooting, Henderson said she lost faith in humanity and was struggling to make sense of the news she heard.
In a moment of solace, Henderson said her eyes were drawn to large, yellow peonies in full bloom on a bush her son planted for her earlier this year.
She said she didn’t have much faith in the plant. She didn’t expect it to bloom in the spot at the corner of her flowerbed, but the bright blooms were full of life and color.
“It’s a peony of sorts, and it had these big beautiful yellow flowers,” Henderson said. “Somehow it just worked on me. I would set in there and look out here and put that painting together.”
Henderson said the painting came together quickly, and she hopes it might find a new home.
“What will become of the picture? I don’t know,” Henderson said. “I have no end to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.