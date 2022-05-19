The Broadway Farmers Market is reopening this season with a new name: the Broadway Community Market.
The name reflects the diverse vendors who will sell their wares at the event that takes place weekly, said Cari Orebaugh, director of marketing and development for the town.
“A [vendor] can be a business that’s selling grass-fed beef and local produce from their farm, or it can be someone who does cutting boards or produces art,” Orebaugh said.
The Broadway Community Market, which opens for the season this Saturday, will take place each Saturday until Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to noon at the parking lot on Main Street in front of the Veterans Memorial Wall.
This Saturday’s market will feature over a dozen diverse vendors and a performance from youth dance troupe the Valley Glitterettes at 9 a.m.
Vendors will include a heaping of traditional farmers market offerings like beef from 5A Meats by Arbogast Farm in Lacey Spring, produce from Paugh’s Farm from Quicksburg and eggs from Good Plains Farm from Timberville.
5A Meats will be present at three of the Broadway Community Markets this season, including this Saturday. It’ll offer a selection of grass-fed grain-finished beef cuts, including sirloin steak and London broil.
“I think it’ll help build community awareness of our business. I’m looking forward to a revitalization of [the Broadway market],” said 5A Meats partner Lauren Arbogast.
In addition to traditional farmers market fare, the market will feature eclectic crafts and handmade items, like jewelry from vendor Country Lovin’ Farm Livin’ and cake pops from Harlan’s Sweet Treats.
Jillian’s Farmstead Kitchen, a local catering and take-home meals business that opened during the pandemic, will offer fresh sourdough bread, fresh and frozen meals to take home, including four-cheese stuffed shells and meatloaf stuffed peppers, along with salads, desserts and side dishes.
“It’s a homemade tomato sauce and four cheeses stuffed in the shells,” said Jillian Korugic, owner., who recommends preordering items by emailing farmsteadordering@yahoo.com. “So you just take it home and freeze it if you want or put it in the fridge if you want it quicker. You put it in the oven and then you have dinner.”
The market is still accepting vendor applications, which can be found by following the link bit.ly/bwaymarket. To stay updated on which vendors will be at each market, follow the Broadway Community Market’s Facebook page.
“It’s really just a variety of stuff,” Orebaugh said. “We kind of rebranded it to provide support for all kinds of small businesses.”
