Before the leaves begin to fall and the chill sets in to the air, a local crafts and vendor festival and car show brings the community together to kick off the changing seasons.
Returning on Sept. 10, the Broadway Autumn Festival and Antique Car Show takes place on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Whether starting early Christmas shopping, looking for Halloween or Thanksgiving decorations, or simply to support a local charitable organization, the Broadway Autumn Festival has you covered.
“They actually close off most of Main Street,” said Mike Yankey, car show organizer and president of the Tri-County Region Antique Automobile Club of America Chapter. “The craft part takes place on the more northern end of Main Street, while the car show takes place right around the Truist bank lot and the [W.W. Motor Cars and Parts] lot.”
Yankey said he’s hoping for around 100 cars, but won’t know how many will be there until the day of.
“It’s kind of a cruise-in,” Yankey said. “There’s no pressure to have the perfect car.”
Like a tree proudly displaying its colorful leaves in the fall, Broadway uses the autumn festival as a way to highlight all its businesses, artists and organizations in one place, said Cari Orebaugh, director of marketing and development and special projects coordinator for the town.
The event will host organizations including the Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA and Jessie’s Fund — a local cat fostering program — local Scout troops and other organizations that will provide information about their programs.
A community-focused event, Orebaugh said any profits from the festival go toward scholarships for Broadway High School seniors.
This year’s lineup includes a number of food vendors, including barbecue, sweet kettle corn, cotton candy and more, according to vendor organizer Brenda Pultz, who also manages J&B’s Country Store.
Located in the heart of Broadway’s downtown area on North Main Street -- adorned with a cheery new mural by local artist William Snyder -- J&B’s Country Store will be open to festivalgoers, Pultz said.
“We will be fully stocked with merchandise and our café will be serving breakfast and hot dogs, hamburgers and bratwurst for lunch,” Pultz said.
The shop, which includes over 100 vendor booths with treasures from antiques to home décor and handicrafted items, will also have its restaurant, the Country Café, open for business, serving warm cappuccinos and coffee drinks, Pultz said.
Other Main Street businesses, including antique furniture shop the Cat’s Meow and Creekside Boutique, a women's clothing store that opened in April, will have sidewalk sales, according to Orebaugh.
Arts vendors will run the gamut of leather works, jewelry, woodworking, toys, home goods, sewing, fabric arts and more, Pultz said. Additionally, Bruce Dellinger, a local artist who draws intricate sketches holding a pencil in his mouth instead of hands, is slated to make an appearance, Pultz said.
Entertainment will include a dance performance by the Valley Glitterettes majorette troupe at 9 a.m. on Main Street, a 9 to 11 a.m. music performance by Justin Hensley at the Broadway Community Market, and music by Appalachian Crabgrass Revival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street, Orebaugh said.
“It’s just a small-town atmosphere where people catch up and reconnect,” Pultz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.