BROADWAY — The town of Broadway celebrated continued growth with an expanded 10th annual Red, White & Brew festival, courtesy of the Broadway Hometown Partnership, with more big plans for the town on the horizon.
On Saturday, July 8, Broadway residents flocked to Heritage Park for one of the largest Red, White & Brew festivals yet, with local food and drink offerings and a nearly three-hour musical set by local favorite Spencer Hatcher.
Cari Orebaugh, deputy town manager for Broadway, was at the festival for the duration, meeting and greeting vendors and visitors alike, and after five years of working on the festival in a variety of capacities, she is familiar with the logistics of such a popular event and also its significance to the community.
"It's one of those things that locals and people that live around Broadway look forward to all year," Orebaugh said. "We're adding more options for food, different types of vendors, more opening music prior to the headline acts, but the core remains the same. It's a safe, family-friendly festival."
Red, White & Brew festival is a project of the Broadway Hometown Partnership, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization that focuses on the revitalization of the Broadway community while maintaining the small-town spirit.
The crowds at Heritage Park on Saturday were a testament to the popularity of the event and the headlining act Spencer Hatcher.
"Spencer Hatcher and his band have such a huge following,” Orebaugh said. “He is local to the area and was so excited to play. He promoted it so well, and he's so sincere. I think people really appreciate that sincerity."
Hatcher said he was excited to be able to return.
"I was very excited to see that we get to do this one again," Hatcher said. “Being able to come back and play Red, White & Brew Fest again is an honor — it really is."
Along with sincerity, Hatcher brings a great deal of patriotism to his set and was excited to get out on stage in front of a home crowd. When asked what song he was particularly looking forward to playing for the crowd, Hatcher replied “'Courtesy of Red White and Blue,’ I look forward to it. I love it because every single show I dedicate to the veterans and first responders. That is a message I want to put out everywhere as well."
While attendees enjoyed the music of Spencer Hatcher, they were able to enjoy a range of food and drink options, just one of which was provided by Old Hill Cider — which started 12 years ago as an extra service of Showalter’s Orchard & Greenhouse in Timberville.
Shannon Showalter, owner of the Orchard and Old Hill Cider was glad to be at the festival with local customers.
“We've been in business with the hard cider for 12 years now. The orchard part — we've been pressing sweet cider for 50 to 60 years,” he said, explaining the breadth of the operation. “From blossom to bottle, we do the whole thing.”
Broadway is the second largest town in Rockingham County, and for a town its size, has a wide range of activities and events for residents and visitors. While 2023’s festival drew a large crowd and offered a range of food, drink and entertainment, Orebaugh is optimistic about the future, with plans to further expand not only the festival but service offers to residents and visitors.
"We're developing a lot of different subdivisions around town and seeing a lot of younger families moving to the area,” she said. "People that are looking for things like this to do, they don't have to go outside of Rockingham County to do that."
With the upcoming rail-to-trail project set to link Broadway and Front Royal with a rail corridor trail, the popularity of events such as Red White and Brew is only set to expand even further. With the southern terminus of the trail being slated for Heritage Park, the venue of the festival, Orebaugh feels word of the festival is set to spread.
“Right now it attracts locals and folks from around a 30-mile radius. With the trail, it's going to attract people from hours away,” she said. “We have plans at Heritage Park working with the local civics clubs to develop more parking, walking trails and perhaps another pavilion.”
In addition to the festival, Broadway offers a range of activities for families throughout the year including free holiday festivals such as an Easter Egg Hunt, Halloween Fest, Christmas Tree Lighting, Oktoberfest, free movie nights in Heritage Park, a local swimming pool that just completed a $1 million renovation, kids fishing day, a town-wide craft festival and classic car show that is set to expand itself in 2023.
For information about the town of Broadway, upcoming events and festivals, visit https://broadwayva.gov/events/.
For more information on Spencer Hatcher, upcoming shows, and music links visit www.spencerhatchermusic.com
For information about Old Hill Cider or Showalter’s Orchard & Greenhouse visit www.showaltersorchard.com
