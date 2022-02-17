This weekend, two Rockingham County high school stages will light up.
With the recent announcement that masks are optional, excitement is growing for the productions scores of students have spent months perfecting.
“We finally get to work as a huge cast again,” said Broadway High School senior Emily Elliott. “[Last year] we couldn’t really all get to know each other. This year has been a great way to bond and get to meet new people.”
Elliott is one of over 40 students from Broadway High School who will take the stage for the “Tuck Everlasting” musical.
Set in the American town of “Treegap” in the late 1800s, the heartwarming and funny show based on the young adult book by Natalie Babbitt opens tonight at 7 p.m.
Charlie Davidson as Winnie Foster co-stars along with freshman Davis Hinkle as Jesse Tuck.
Jesse Tuck is Hinkle’s first role in a Broadway High School production.
“Tuck Everlasting” is a 2016 musical that had a 36-show run on Broadway. The book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federele adds a carnival twist to the classic story. Fans of the original story will recognize the comforting Mae Tuck, played by Elliott, and the gruff Angus Tuck, played by TJ Williams, who deliver laugh-out-loud dialogue.
Pastoral music by Chris Miller with lyrics by Nathan Tysen are complemented by a 20-person pit orchestra with elaborate percussion, including the sound of Mae Tuck’s haunting music box and the croak of Winnie Foster’s pet frog.
The production includes over 20 microphones, with lighting and sound by Leah May, Alexandria Blewett and Sebastian Bandell.
Featured dancers and singers Maggie McCutcheon and Caroline McCutcheon helped design the choreography, which was created for the BHS production, featuring acrobatic stunts.
The costumes, which include everyday period dress, carnival glitz and a mustard yellow suit for The Man in the Yellow Suit played by Malcolm Emswiler, were designed by freshman Olivia Balderas.
Leaving the sewing to others, Balderas created the outfits for the characters onstage, designing looks for the bungling detective Hugo, played by Emmie Weatherholtz, and constables William McGillivray and QC Ung-Liambounheuang.
The rest of the technical crew includes sound designers Aaron Manetta and Nicholas Sheridan, along with a stage crew of seven students.
“[Being on the crew] is a team effort,” Sheridan said.
When asked how he got into technical theater, Sheridan’s answer was simple.
“Stage fright,” he said.
The show will continue with 7 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday and a 3 p.m. show on Sunday.
Tickets are available online or by calling 540-434-7769.
Beginning on Friday, Spotswood High School will perform “The Music Man,” a musical by Meredith Wilson that premiered on Broadway in 1957 and returned for numerous revivals and received film and TV adaptations.
Senior Charlie Hale plays the conman-turned-hero Harold Hill and delivers the character’s staccato, tongue-twisting lines with ease. Set in the early 1900s, Hill rides into the town of River City, Iowa, and immediately stirs up trouble, pretending to be a band leader.
Eliza Kiser, a sophomore, provides sweet vocals and strong acting as the intelligent Marian Paroo, who’s eventually wooed by Hill’s antics.
“All of the music is very, very technical,” Kiser said. “We have a lot of really great voices this year that let that shine through.”
With huge ensemble scenes, the 25-person cast and 12-person ensemble fill the high school’s auditorium stage. In addition, the show includes more than 10 local elementary school students in period dress, who play auditioned roles in the show's Children’s Band ensemble.
“That’s how I got into musicals,” Kiser said. “My first musical was [a production of "The Wizard of Oz"] at Spotswood [when I was in] the fourth grade. That’s what got me so excited about musicals.”
A pit orchestra with students performing brass, drums, piano and violin provides all the music in the show.
The set includes the train that brings Hill to town and a pink 3-D house on coasters for Paroo’s mother, the funny-accented Mrs. Paroo, played by junior Stella Hale. The set, lights and sound are handled by a crew of nearly 20 students, led by stage managers Rachel Bailey and Andrew Poma.
Shows will happen Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets for “The Music Man” are available online at spotswoodmusic.weebly.com/musical. The school is offering a private livestream option for viewing the show.
