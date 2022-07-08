An annual festival that helps raise money for community improvements in Broadway returns for its ninth year this weekend.
On Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m., Broadway’s Red, White and Brew food and drink festival will take place in Heritage Park.
The event is presented by the Broadway Hometown Partnership in collaboration with the town of Broadway, according to Cari Orebaugh, director of marketing, development and special projects for the town.
A $10 admission fee for everyone 12 and older goes toward special projects for the town, Orebaugh said in an email. Orebaugh said some revenue from last year’s event went toward improvements in Heritage Park.
The event will feature beers on tap, wine and Old Hill hard cider, plus food trucks and axe-throwing presented by Beards and Broads, according to a flyer. Broadway’s Red, White and Brew also features music by Big City Band, the flyer said.
— Staff Report
