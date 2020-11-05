“We need the honesty and courage to recognize the faults, flaws, and failings of even the greatest of our heroes — and to acknowledge our own faults, flaws, and failings.” — Cornel West and Robert George, Boston Globe op-ed
This election drags on. I hope by the time this column is published that we have definitive results.
Who would have thought the race would be so close in so many states? It seems we really are split down the middle. And the fact that half the population holds political beliefs that are the opposite of ours should show us that democracy is alive and well.
“For those of us who want to see democracy survive and thrive — and we are legion — the heart is where everything begins: that grounded place in each of us where we can overcome fear, rediscover that we are members of one another, and embrace the conflicts that threaten democracy as openings to new life for us and for our nation,” writes Parker Palmer, founder of the Center for Courage and Renewal.
Why point fingers? Why demonize?
Why not just disagree?
We disagree with our spouses, our colleagues, our children, our friends, our neighbors about everything from what makes a good pizza to Fords vs. Chevys to God.
Why not rejoice that we are all different? That as a people we are diverse? Why not listen and learn from each other?
On Election Day, I watched a video, a portion of a conversation between Robert George and Cornel West.
George, an American legal scholar, political philosopher and public intellectual, is a professor at Princeton University. He has been an active leader in right-wing politics.
West, an American philosopher, political activist, social critic, author and public intellectual, is a professor at Harvard University. He is an outspoken voice for left-wing politics.
George and West are longtime friends. In the video, their respect and affection for each other are visible. They laugh a lot and are kind to each other.
The moderator asked about civility and how they navigate their strong differences. They agreed that civility is not thinly veiled animosity and polite listening.
“When you’re honest with somebody you get upset when you think they’re wrong,” said West. “There’s nothing wrong with that.”
But that doesn’t mean yelling or throwing lamps at each other.
“It means you’re listening seriously to what he has to say, considering maybe there might be some truth in it,” said George.
Every single one of us has, right here sitting in his or her head, some false beliefs.
“I do, I have some,” George said. “He does, sure he does.”
Then why don’t you change?
He said, “Because I don’t know which ones they are.”
Each admitted that over the course of their lives they’ve changed their minds about things. And they know they’ll probably change their minds again.
“Since we know some of the beliefs we have are false, and probably not just the trivial and superficial ones, but things about beliefs, about important matters,” said George. “How are we going to get that changed? How we going to reduce the number of false beliefs and increase the number of true beliefs?”
The only way to change one’s false beliefs into true beliefs is to sit and listen to arguments and evidence presented by those who see it differently than you.
To seriously consider if maybe they’re right.
To consider that at the very least there’s something I can learn.
“To make sure, my dear brother,” George said, turning to West, that the other’s voice is never canceled out, never dismissed as if it has no moral content or intellectual quality.
I have done this. I am guilty. I have dismissed and discounted many people over the course of my life. Because I did not understand or I was afraid or I was envious.
But I have also changed my mind about many things. I’ve had belief changes and heart changes. And I hope to have many more.
And that you do too.
